Photo submitted Kiwanis Club Immediate Past President Stephen Johnston (left) poses with Rotary Club President Stanley Church at the Rotary Club Meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Johnston, the director of operations for the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County spoke about what the Boys and Girls Club has to offer to kids in Siloam Springs and Western Benton County.

Print Headline: Bridging the clubs

