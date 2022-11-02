Colcord wraps up first district title in 17 years

The Colcord (Okla.) Hornets clinched their first district championship in 17 years last week with a 57-0 victory at Hulbert, Okla.

The Hornets (9-0, 6-0 District A-7) scored 37 points in the first quarter and rolled to their ninth-straight victory to start the season.

"I am very proud of this team and how hard they have worked to get to be the district champs," said Colcord coach Austin Martin. "This is something we have been preaching to them since these guys were in junior high. To stick together and work hard -- if they did all the things others didn't want to do because it's too difficult, it would pay off for us in the long run."

"This is a special group. They have done things not many have done at Colcord. This will be the seventh district championship at Colcord. Most on this team will be a part of all winning seasons, winning a road playoff game and never losing against our rival little Kansas in high school. These young men deserve everything they are getting and I'm lucky to be a part of it."

Colcord piled up 447 yards of total offense against Hulbert and held their opponent to just 20 yards total.

Quarterback Gabe Winfield completed 5 of 5 passes for 189 yards and four touchdowns, including a 74-yard strike to Treyden Larmon for a 51-0 lead at halftime.

Diego Trillo had nine rushes for 103 yards and a touchdown, while Cooper Mott had four carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Larmon's 74 yards came on one catch, while Eyan Williams had two catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. Manuel Bocanegra had one touchdown catch for 37 yards, while Jesse Martinez had one catch for 32 yards.

Colcord will look to clinch an undefeated regular season this Friday at home against Afton (2-7, 2-5).

Victory Christian 50, Kansas 6

The Kansas (Okla.) Comets were defeated Friday 50-6 at Victory Christian.

Kansas dropped to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in District 2A-7.

The Comets will close out their regular season Thursday at home against Westville (3-6, 2-4). The game was originally scheduled for Friday but moved ahead to Thursday, according to coach Warren Kirk.

Wesleyan Christian 62, Watts 6

The Watts (Okla.) Engineers were defeated Friday 62-6 at Wesleyan Christian.

Watts dropped to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in District C-3. The Engineers host Wilson-Henryetta (6-1, 4-1) on Friday.