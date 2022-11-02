DaySpring gears up for annual Warehouse Sale

As the holidays begin to roll around, DaySpring is once again gearing up for their annual Warehouse Sale.

"DaySpring is getting ready to open our warehouse to the public in a three-week-long Warehouse Sale," said Brand Manager Kathleen Benefield.

Most years, DaySpring holds this event over just a few days. However, Benefield says that things are changing this year.

"Traditionally, DaySpring hosts a single weekend event," said Benefield. "This year it is three weekends, Thursday through Saturday."

Benefield says that they are expecting a good turnout from more than just Siloam Springs residents. "Typically we see lots of visitors from the region and tri-state area."

The following are the hours and entry prices:

Nov. 3-5 | Thursday, Friday and Saturday

• 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

• 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

• 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

$20 VIP Ticketed Entry

Early Access + VIP Gift

Nov. 10-12 | Thursday, Friday and Saturday

• 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

• 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

• 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

$5 Ticketed Entry + Free Gift

Nov. 17-19 | Thursday, Friday and Saturday

• 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

• 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

• 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

$5 Ticketed Entry +Free Gift

Participants can purchase tickets in the DaySpring outlet store or by calling 479-524-0351, emailing [email protected] or purchasing online at www.dayspring.com/sale.