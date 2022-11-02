Dogwood Literacy Council opens new location, receives mayoral proclamation

After months and months of tireless work, the Dogwood Literacy Council has officially opened its new location.

"I'm so excited for our new location," said Charlie Muessemeyer, the council's executive director. "It's the best views in town, a beautiful historic building, and we are still doing all of the good work that we have been doing for years and years, since 1990."

The new location, on the top floor of the historic First Church Siloam Springs (formerly First United Methodist Church) building, has been something that Muessemeyer has been working on for over a year. It is located at 325 E. Twin Springs St.

The council hosted a grand re-opening party Oct. 25, in which they were joined by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting.

"The Dogwood Literacy Council is an amazing organization. The work that Charlie has done for many years is invaluable," said Arthur Hulbert, the President and CEO of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Siloam Springs Mayor Judy Nation joined the group for the ribbon cutting, offering an official mayoral proclamation.

"I am so excited to be here and so proud to be doing this proclamation," said Nation. "The celebration of this new location marks the continuation of an important mission."

Nation commented on the importance of the council, saying "The Dogwood Literacy Council continues to offer life-changing benefits to the people of Siloam Springs through the positive impact of free adult English literacy classes."

She continued, saying "These literacy classes help students improve their English fluency in reading, writing, listening and speaking, thereby enhancing the quality of students' lives with more effective communication skills and career advancement opportunities."

Nation also noted that "The Dogwood Literacy Council envisions a future in which every member of this community will be uninhibited by language barriers of illiteracy because an equitable community is a stronger community for all inhabitants."

The proclamation officially declares October 25, 2022, to be Dogwood Literacy Council Open House Day, in the city of Siloam Springs.