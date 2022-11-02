Haak aims to bring experience to new House District





Delia Haak (R-91) is looking to bring her experience as a state representative to the newly-created House District 17.

Haak has been representing House District 91 for the last two years, which covers most of Western Benton County. House District 17 will cover Siloam Springs and Gentry.

Challenged to participate

Haak had supported Republican candidates for years, but had never considered actually running for public office herself, she said. Then she took her seven grandchildren to Washington, D.C., a few years earlier, Haak said.

While touring the historic sites, Haak challenged her grandchildren to participate in the political process, she said. Her grandchildren turned around and made the same challenge to Haak, she said.

"They challenged me to participate," Haak said. "There was an open seat and it was my district and I want to give back."

Haak won the election for House District 91 two years earlier and set about helping those in her district, she said.

In a district that has populations of Hmong, Mennonites, and Seventh-day Adventists, Haak found that the needs of her district were a little different from others, she said.

For example, Mennonite culture does not allow for them to be photographed, so many do not have driver's licenses, Haak said. Haak sponsored HB 1244 (which became Act 257) that allowed Mennonites to obtain their driver's license without having to have their picture taken, she said.

Another accomplishment by Haak was HB 1625, which became Act 963, also known as the Safe Trails Act, which prevents sex offenders from living on land near private trails, Haak said.

Previously, laws prevented sex offenders from living on land near public trails, but private trails were exempt from the law. Cities asked to amend the law to include private trails, and Haak sponsored HB 1625 to change the law.

"Everyone has the right to live (somewhere), but we want to keep our kids safe on public trails," Haak said.

Coming to Siloam Springs

Following the 2020 Census, redistricting was done in the state, and the newly formed District 17 would be Haak's if she wins the General Election on Nov. 8.

As the only candidate running for House District 17, Haak said she did not have the words to describe how it felt to be Siloam Springs' newest representative.

"It's such an honor," Haak said. "I love Siloam Springs and Gentry since we lived here. I worked at JBU (John Brown University) for 25 years."

Haak and her husband Bill moved to the area in 1979 to start a dairy farm, she said. The couple had purchased 54 Holsteins and mortgaged them to start the farm and build their home, Haak said.

Haak also went to work at JBU, where she taught business, ethics and leadership to graduate and undergraduate students, she said.

After Haak retired, she served as an adjunct professor. Haak also served as the CEO of the Illinois River Watershed Partnership (IRWP), she said.

Life outside of work

Family is very important to Haak. She has two sons, Luke, and Jake, who have seven kids between them, Haak said.

Luke, a driver at McKee Foods, and his wife Melinda have four children, Haak said. Two attend JBU, one is in high school and one is in middle school, Haak said.

Jake, the CFO for Rogers Public Schools, and his wife Amanda have three children, Haak said. Haak also has another "son" she has practically adopted, she said.

Tony Nguyen whom Haak met when he was a student at JBU became a part of the family, she said. Haak said Nguyen is a finance analyst for DaySpring but did not say if he has any children.

Despite a busy schedule, Haak still finds the time for hobbies and volunteering, she said. Haak's biggest hobbies are the family farm and her grandchildren, she said. Haak also enjoys collecting music boxes, she said.

Haak takes the time to volunteer for different organizations. She is a part of the Siloam Springs Rotary Club, is on the board of the Gentry Public Library Foundation and serves in the American Legion Post 29 Auxiliary, the Siloam Springs Republican Women, and the Benton County Republicans, Haak said.

Protecting freedoms

Haak said an important thing people need to do as they look to the future is to look at the guiding principles that made the United States great. Haak stressed the importance of teaching those principles, as well as getting back to more frugal fiscal responsibility, she said.

"Protecting those rights and freedoms is fundamental," Haak said. "We have to pass on the importance of the foundations of the founders. Our rights come from God, not the government, and the government is supposed to protect them."

Haak said she has been asked what she found the most surprising when she became a state representative and found that it was a lack of respect and trust for county officials. Haak emphasized that this is not as prevalent in this area as in other parts of the state.

"To build trust, you have to be trustworthy and do what you say," Haak said.



