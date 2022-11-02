JBU volleyball falls 3-1 at MACU

OKLAHOMA CITY - Late in the second set at Mid-America Christian (Okla.) on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29), the John Brown University volleyball team sat two points away from taking a two-sets-to-none lead in their final away league road match of the regular season.

The Golden Eagles (20-6, 14-4 Sooner Athletic), however, were unable to take that stanza, and that changed the momentum of the match in a big way.

MACU (17-12, 11-7) took the set 26-24, and the Golden Eagles were unable to regain their footing in the match, as MACU took a 3-1 (16-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-23) win.

JBU did, however, lock up the third seed in the upcoming Sooner Athletic volleyball tournmaent thanks to other results from around the conference.

Taylor Golmen and Savanna Riney each had 11 kills for JBU, and Ellie Lampton added eight more. Lauren Cloud dished out 23 assists, and Morgan Fincham had 18 helpers in the match, Jillian Blackman notched 22 digs, and Riney also reached double figures in digs with 10 to notch her 16th double-double of the season. Riney and Micah Fouts also each participated in four blocks.

JBU was scheduled to play at College of the Ozarks on Tuedsay. Results were not available at presstime.

JBU 3, Science & Arts 0

CHICKASHA, Okla. - The John Brown University volleyball team swept past Science & Arts (Okla.) on Friday night (Oct. 28) inside Drover Fieldhouse.

The Golden Eagles clinched the third seed after dispatching the Drovers (8-15, 4-14 SAC), in a trio of closely contested sets. The Drovers came the closest to taking a set in the opening stanza when the Golden Eagles took the win 25-23, and JBU wrapped up the night with consecutive 25-21 set victories.

Savanna Riney finished the night with a match-high 14 kills and she attacked the ball at a .312 clip. Taylor Golmen added eight kills on the night, and Lilly Ruston hit .357 with seven kills . Cloud (19) and Morgan Fincham (15) each reached double figures in assists, and Julie Milligan (15) and Jillian Blackman (14) each surpassed 10 digs. Ruston added six blocks in the match, Micah Fouts was a part of five, and Golmen took part in four blocks.