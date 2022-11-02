JBU women calm down after ‘frantic’ start

The John Brown's women basketball team got better and better after a sloppy start in its season-opener on Friday.

The Golden Eagles went on a 21-0 run late in the first half to take a commanding 37-15 lead over Ozark Christian (Mo.) at halftime.

Then in the second half, JBU blew open the game by outscoring the Ambassadors 49-9, including 24-1 in the fourth quarter, and rolled to a 86-24 victory inside Bill George Arena.

JBU showed some first-game mistakes and missed shot early shots, while clinging to a 16-12 lead.

That's when the Golden Eagles went on a 21-0 run.

The surge began with a basket from Gracie Harris and Natalie Smith drained a 3-pointer from the wing. Tarrah Stephens scored inside and then followed with a traditional three-point play for a 26-12 lead. Smith canned another trey.

Stephens and Bella Irlenborn scored baskets and Maci Mains connected on a pair of free throws. Lisa Vanoverberghe scored inside for a 37-12 lead.

Ozark Christian's Taylor Peterson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send JBU into halftime with a 37-15 lead.

"I was a little disappointed, especially early on in that first half, with our impatience and execution," said JBU coach Jeff Soderquist. "I thought we played a little frantic."

Frantic is the word Soderquist used in the locker room with the team at halftime. He said the team may have been a bit overexcited by the big crowd on hand for their game and the nightcap of the Toilet Paper Game.

"They've been excited to play," he said. "I think the atmosphere plays into it. All those things, it's why you have games like this to get that and our scrimmages, hardly anybody's here for our scrimmages . They were excited to play in front of a crowd. It's always a big night to play before the guys on Toilet Paper night."

In the second half, JBU emerged and removed any lingering doubt about the outcome.

The Golden Eagles outscored the Ambassadors 25-8 in the third quarter to take a 62-23 lead going into the fourth.

"We came out the start of that second half and I felt like we relaxed and executed and got good things," Soderquist said. "Obviously we didn't shoot the ball very well from the 3-point line, but that will come.

"I just really like the way we came out and started the second half. We were more calm."

Tarrah Stephens led John Brown (1-0) with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

"She's really played well this year," Soderquist said of Stephens. "She's playing very physical."

Elise Cone added nine, Maddie Altman eight, Bella Irlenborn, Emily Sanders and Nadia Akbar each with seven. Gracie Harris had six points and 10 rebounds.

Emmary Williams led Ozark Christian (0-1) with eight points.

John Brown outrebounded Ozark Christian 58-25, and JBU had 22 offensive rebounds.

"That was a point of emphasis this year and I thought we did that well," Soderquist said.

JBU only hit 8 of 30 from behind the 3-point line but 25 of 47 from inside the arc.

"A lot of people didn't shoot the ball well tonight that usually do," Soderquist said. "And they will."

John Brown is back in action this weekend in Bartlesville, Okla., for the Oklahoma Wesleyan Classic. JBU will play host Oklahoma Wesleyan at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, before taking on Friends (Kan.) at noon Saturday, Nov. 5.

John Brown 86, Ozark Christian 24

Ozark Christian^4^11^8^1^--^24

John Brown^12^25^25^24^--^86

Ozark Christian (0-1): Williams 8, Peterson 6, Etzel 5, Pipins 5.

John Brown (1-0): Stephens 25, Cone 9, Altman 8, Sanders 7, Irlenhorn 7, Akbar 7, Harris 6, Smith 6, Mains 5, Vanoverberghe 2, Anderson 2, Goldman 2.