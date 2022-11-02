JBU women dismantle Rams, Lions

Junior Lauren Walter and sophomore Pam Seiler each scored a pair of goals and the No. 23 John Brown University women's soccer team used a 28-4 shooting advantage to dispatch Texas Wesleyan by a 5-1 margin on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) at Alumni Field.

The visiting Rams (6-10-0, 4-5-0 Sooner Athletic) scored on their lone shot on target, but the Golden Eagle offense produced more goals than the visitors could muster in total shots.

Walter scored in the 17th and 53rd minutes – both times finding herself all alone with Rams keeper Reese Blanton to record her 14th and 15th goals of the season.

Junior Ryan Winingham's 10th tally of the season in the 19th minute gave John Brown (12-4-0, 8-1-0) an early 2-0 lead and stood as her team-leading fourth game-winner of the season.

Seiler was offered a chance to redo her penalty kick attempt in the 25th minute after officials ruled that Blanton had left her line prematurely, making a fantastic save on the first chance. Seiler made no mistake on the redo, blasting a shot to the upper 90 for a commanding lead for the Golden Eagles.

After assisting on Walters second of the match, Seiler completed the scoring in the 68th minute when a lovely feed from senior Paige Martin sent her through the Ram back line for a strike to the short side. Seiler now has nine goals in the 2022 campaign.

Sophomore Elise Bosma continued to impress with a pair of assists, while sophomore Bella Graber picked up her seventh helper of the year by feeding Winingham from the corner flag for the game-winner.

Cara Zwilling ruined senior Chloe Griffin's clean sheet bid in the 76th minute, but Griffin improved to 12-3-0 on the season, still maintaining a .820 goals-against average. Blanton took the loss, making seven saves on 12 chances.

John Brown now advances to postseason play where they will take the No. 2 seed into the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals, beginning on Friday afternoon (Nov. 4). The Golden Eagles welcome seventh-seeded Southwestern Christian (Okla.) to Alumni Field.

JBU 5, SAGU 0

Five different players scored and freshman Aubrey Winter posted a pair of assists to lead the No. 23 John Brown University women's soccer team defeated Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) on Thursday night (Oct. 27) at Alumni Field.

The lopsided matchup featured a 21-3 shooting advantage for the Golden Eagles and its seventh clean sheet of the season required just three saves from senior Chloe Griffin.

Junior Giftee Pavatt's third of the season in the sixth minute stood as the game-winner after she finished off a rebound in the goal area following a hard shot from junior Lauren Walter near the goal. Sophomore Pam Seiler's cross landed her the fourth assist of her season.

JBU doubled the advantage in the 13th minute when junior Ryan Winingham headed sophomore Bella Graber's corner service of the afternoon past SAGU keeper Zoe Boldt at the back post. John Brown finished the match with a 20-1 advantage in corner kick chances, leading to the uneven shooting totals.

With a comfortable 2-0 advantage at the intermission, John Brown came out firing and scored in the 51st minute. Sophomore Elise Bosma's rip from the slot, a one-touch shot off a pass from Winter on the right side, increased the Lions (4-11-1, 1-6-1) deficit to three.

Winter picked up her second helper of the afternoon in the 67th minute by delivering a perfect service from the corner to junior Alyssa Henderson at the back post. About 10 yards from goal, Henderson delivered a perfect header to the bottom left corner of the goal to widen the disparity to four.

Junior Rachael Stone finished the JBU scoring with three minutes remaining in the contest by finishing to the far right post past Boldt on a lovely feed from freshman Lillian Johnson on the left flank.