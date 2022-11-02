Kiwanis hears from Song, honors Rennard

Photo submitted The Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs presented Katie Rennard (right) with her 30-year Legion of Honor plaque for helping serve this Kiwanis Club and other communities one child at a time. Also pictured is club past president Stephen Johnston.

Photo submitted The Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs presented Katie Rennard (right) with her 30-year Legion of Honor plaque for helping serve this Kiwanis Club and other communities one child at a time. Also pictured is club past president Stephen Johnston.

Photo submitted Ted Song, chief diversity officer and department chair of engineering at John Brown University, was the guest speaker for the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Song spoke about the diversity at JBU and the Siloam Springs community. Also pictured is club president Robyn Daugherty.

Ted Song, chief diversity officer and department chair of engineering at John Brown University, was the guest speaker for the Kiwanis Club of Siloam Springs on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Song spoke about the diversity at JBU and the Siloam Springs community. Also pictured is club president Robyn Daugherty.