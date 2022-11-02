Lady Panthers to debut under new coach

Siloam Springs girls basketball coach Beau Tillery hasn't tried to re-invent the wheel in his first year at the helm of the Lady Panthers program.

For a team with eight seniors and coming off a 17-win season, that isn't what was necessary.

"I didn't want to necessarily flip their world upside down with what we're doing, what they're comfortable with and what their strengths and weaknesses are," he said.

Tillery's main objective after being hired in early June, was to let the Lady Panthers play ball so he could evaluate.

He made a few tweaks here and there with nothing major. The team has hit the weight room hard though and the improvements have been "pretty ridiculous," he said.

"They've worked their tails off," Tillery said. "It's not been easy on them."

Now the Lady Panthers are going to get a chance to see how much that hard work has paid off as they open the season Tuesday at Rogers Heritage. Prior to the season opener, the Lady Panthers will participate in Panther Pride Day at 11 a.m. Saturday.

One area of change is Siloam Springs hopes to be improved defensively. Last season under coach Tim Rippy, the team played primarily a matchup zone. This year, they'll still play matchup but try to be more versatile.

"We've been figuring out ways that will give us the best chance to win defensively and working on really being versatile and not being predictable," Tillery said.

Siloam Springs returns its "big three" of seniors Mimo Jacklik, Brooke Smith and Brooke Ross, who have led the team since they were sophomores.

Jacklik, an All-Conference point guard, averaged around 10 points per game and is one of the team's best shooters.

"To me, everybody is more comfortable when Mimo is on the floor," Tillery said. "She makes us go."

As good of a shooter as Jacklik is, Tillery is equally impressed with her passing.

"Her ability to pass is as good as any high school player I've coached," he said. "Problem with that is she thinks she can make every pass.

Ross was the Lady Panthers' only All-State selection after leading the team with around 13 points and seven rebounds per game.

"Call her Ms. Reliable," Tiller said. "She's like a Tim Duncan-feel because she's super fundamental. She can dominate the paint. She can do a little bit of everything."

Ross can score going left or right, he said, and square up and take her defender off the bounce.

"She can score anyway she needs to," he said.

Smith is the Lady Panthers' most versatile player of the three, as she can play all five positions on the floor.

"As versatile as those other two are, she's even more so," Tillery said of Smith. "She's a true ball handler and can dice people up in transition and get up floor. She's comfortable with mid-range shots. She can hit the three. She can finish in various ways, is shifty around the rim and can get it done in transition."

Smith averaged nearly eight points a game last season. She's committed to play basketball at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.

Junior Emily Keehn showed flashes as a sophomore and looks to continue that as a junior.

"She is very athletic," Tillery said. "She can guard the mess out of people. She can really defend and her offensive game has improved a lot during the offseason. ... She's one we're really excited about as a staff because she's come a long way."

The Lady Panthers just got seniors Anna Wleklinski, Cailee Johnson and Faith Ellis back after the conclusion of volleyball season.

Wleklinski can guard well and gives the Lady Panthers some offensive options.

"She's a big body that rebounds well and she's physical, which we love," Tillery said.

Johnson and Ellis will make their biggest impacts on the defensive end.

"Both are athletic and jump insanely well," he said.

Senior Audrey Sears is back after missing last season with a torn ACL.

"Shes a good old tough country girl," Tillery said of Sears. "Her offensive game has come a long way."

Juniors Sophie Stephenson and Addison Pilcher are in the mix. Stephenson played a spot shooter role last year, while Pilcher is really quick and plays good defense.

Sophomore Kaidence Prendergrast also may find time because of her athleticism and ability to guard.