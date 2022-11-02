Local students participate in Dove Self-Esteem Program

This year the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton Country participated in the second year of the DOVE Self-Esteem Program.

The program is designed to encourage confidence in young girls ages 11 to 16-years-old.

The graduation for the program was held at Donald W. Reynolds Boys & Girls Club of Fayetteville on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

"At their graduation, we heard from Dre Brown, Dove Self Esteem Ambassador, along with Miss Northwest Arkansas Whitney Webb. After the event, the girls had a short time to mingle and eat pizza with each other," said Ashley Oosterman, the Administrative Director at the Boys and Girls Club of Western Benton County.

She continued, saying "We had eight girls that participated in the Dove Self Esteem Program this year Jessica, Charlie, Ava, Franny, Matilda, Shelby, Izabel, and Dahlia. This program is geared toward eleven to thirteen year olds girls, but we adapted the program to our girls ages eight to ten."

Oosterman says that the program is helping fight insecurity and social media. "Ttwo of our lead staff, Bliss Wisdom and Sarah Bilby led the girls through the Dove Confidence Kit. The kit focused on the dangers of social media and how important it is to empower other girls."

"Bliss and Sarah made the class more of a conversation with the girls instead of a lecture. Bliss and Sarah were able to use stories from their personal experiences to relate with the girls," said Oosterman.