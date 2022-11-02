Ninth-grade, seventh-grade lose at Harrison

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade football team lost 42-34 at Harrison on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Jack O'Brien had a 22-yard touchdown reception from Jonathan Hyde.

O'Brien also caught another 37-yard pass to set up a one-yard score by Hyde, who also had a two-point conversion run.

Max Carter caught a 37-yard touchdown reception from Hyde. Jaxson Lashley had the two-point conversion.

Mason Short, who had more than 100 rushing yards, ran for a 10-yard touchdown, and Hyde also had a 22-yard touchdown run.

The Panthers (2-6) host Shiloh Christian on Thursday to wrap up the season.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade football team wrapped up its season Monday, Oct. 31, with a 44-18 loss at Shiloh Christian.

The Panthers finished the season 1-6-1 with two games being canceled.

Seventh-grade

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade football team lost 14-8 at Harrison on Thursday, Oct. 27.

Jayden Coleman rushed for 125 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown, while Braxton Russell had 23 rushing yards and Dean Floyd caught a two-point conversion pass from Kaiden Allen.

Russell led the Panthers with seven tackles, while Adam Turner had six tackles and a kickoff return recovery.

Felix Reynoso and Landon Golding both had 5 tackles, while Zachary Bias and Coleman had four tackles each.

The Panthers lost the 'B' game 6-0.

Brody Long had 24 yards rushing, while Austin Lee had three tackles, including one sack.

The seventh-graders wrap up their season at home Thursday against Shiloh Christian.