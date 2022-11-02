ON TAP
(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]
Thursday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Philander Smith at JBU men^7:05 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
at Oaklawn Park, Hot Springs
Class 5A Girls Meet^9 a.m.
Class 5A Boys Meet^9:45 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Westville at Kansas^7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Shiloh Christian at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.
Shiloh Christian at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oklahoma Wesleyan Classic
JBU women vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan^8 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Sooner Athletic Conf. women's quarterfinals
Southwestern Christian at JBU^2 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Texas Wesleyan at JBU^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Van Buren at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.
Afton at Colcord^7 p.m.
Wilson-Henryetta at Watts^7 p.m.
Copan at Oaks^7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU men at Central Baptist^3 p.m.
Oklahoma Wesleyan Classic
JBU women vs. Friends^Noon
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Sooner Athletic Conference^TBA
COLLEGE SOCCER
Sooner Athletic Conf. men's quarterfinals
Texas Wesleyan at JBU^6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Southwestern Assem. of God at JBU^1 p.m.
Monday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
SAC women's semifinals^TBA
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
SAC men's semifinals^TBA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
SAC quarterfinals^TBA
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Berryville at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.
