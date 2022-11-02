ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Philander Smith at JBU men^7:05 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

at Oaklawn Park, Hot Springs

Class 5A Girls Meet^9 a.m.

Class 5A Boys Meet^9:45 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Westville at Kansas^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Shiloh Christian at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Shiloh Christian at Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oklahoma Wesleyan Classic

JBU women vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan^8 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Sooner Athletic Conf. women's quarterfinals

Southwestern Christian at JBU^2 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Texas Wesleyan at JBU^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Van Buren at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

Afton at Colcord^7 p.m.

Wilson-Henryetta at Watts^7 p.m.

Copan at Oaks^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU men at Central Baptist^3 p.m.

Oklahoma Wesleyan Classic

JBU women vs. Friends^Noon

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Sooner Athletic Conference^TBA

COLLEGE SOCCER

Sooner Athletic Conf. men's quarterfinals

Texas Wesleyan at JBU^6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Southwestern Assem. of God at JBU^1 p.m.

Monday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

SAC women's semifinals^TBA

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

SAC men's semifinals^TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

SAC quarterfinals^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Berryville at Siloam Springs^6 p.m.

