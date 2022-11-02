Siloam Springs Regional Hospital hosts Great Pumpkin Party

Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader A pumpkin disguised as a patient lies on a hospital bed for the pumpkin decorating contest at the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Great Pumpkin Party on Oct. 29.
Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader A pumpkin decorated as a frantic doctor at the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Great Pumpkin Party on Oct. 29.
Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Patrons pick up candy and prizes at the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Great Pumpkin Party on Oct. 29.
Patrons pick up candy and prizes at the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Great Pumpkin Party on Oct. 29.
Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader A pumpkin decorated as a doctor at the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Great Pumpkin Party on Oct. 29.
Pumpkins decorated as a doctors are seen at the event.
By Spencer Bailey
