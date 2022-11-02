Toilet paper flys, Golden Eagles dominate

D.J. Ellis sat on the floor of John Sheehy Court with his hands raised in the air as thousands of rolls of toilet paper were heaved out of the stands.

It was a special moment for the John Brown senior guard, who had just scored the Golden Eagles' first field goal of the season in the famous Toilet Paper Game.

"It meant a lot," Ellis said. "Obviously it's my senior year going in. It's been a long offseason. This is one of the greatest traditions in sports. It's really exciting, and I was glad to be a part of it."

Ellis' drive to the basket and ensuing toilet paper toss brought on a delay of game technical foul for JBU, but that didn't slow the Golden Eagles down one bit as they rolled to a 125-49 victory over Barclay (Kan.) inside Bill George Arena.

Ellis was one of five JBU players to score in double figures with 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds and of course his named etched in the history books for scoring the toilet paper basket.

"Those are just such cool memories," said JBU coach Jason Beschta. "To be able to have that 'I hit the shot.' I mean this is a big deal. It's a big deal. You hit the shot for that, you'll remember that one forever. I can still see him sitting on the floor with his hands up celebrating after he fell over and hit it. That's exciting. I feel really excited for him."

The Golden Eagles (1-0) hit a scoring 50 of 80 shots (62.5 percent) from the field, including 22 of 36 (61.1 percent) from behind the 3-point line.

JBU led 60-31 at halftime and outscored Barclay 65-18 in the second half.

According to JBU Sports Information, the 125 points is the most points scored by a Golden Eagles team since JBU put up 126 points against Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) on Dec. 4, 1998, and is the fourth-most points ever scored in a Golden Eagle basketball game.

"We were firing on all cylinders tonight," Beschta said. "It was just one of those where we were bringing guys in off the bench and it didn't slow down. They just kept hitting shots."

Latrell Maitland came off the bench and led JBU with 21 points, including 5 of 7 from long range.

"Latrell was one of 12 from 3 last year, and just started to lose his confidence," Beschta said. "I kept telling him all offseason and all preseason now, 'I recruited you because you can score and you can shoot it. Go be that guy.' And he just played with a lot of confidence. His dad and his brothers flew in from England for tonight, for the first time."

Payton Guiot hit 6 of 10 from behind the 3-point line and had 20 points, while Noah Taylor hit 5 of 8 from deep and had 17 points.

"That was neat to see some of the guys from last year, where Noah didn't shoot it well last year, and he knows that," Beschta said. "He was a great shooter. He just couldn't hit shots. To see him come in here and hit shots was great."

Boaz Camp hit 7 of 8 field goals and had 14 off the bench.

"Boaz came in and did a great job," Beschta said. "His body looks so good this year. He looks like a player."

Siloam Springs native Josh Stewart had nine points eight rebounds and five assists in his Golden Eagles' debut.

"Josh had a big night," Beschta said. "Not a bad first game as a freshman."

Barclay's Davion Knight was the top scorer on the night with 23 points.

John Brown was back in action Tuesday night against Ozark Christian. Results were not available at presstime.

The Golden Eagles return to Bill George Arena at 7:05 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 against Philander Smith out of Little Rock, followed by a road game at Central Baptist on Saturday, Nov. 5.

John Brown 125, Barclay 49

Barclay^31^18^--^49

John Brown^60^65^--^125

Barclay (0-1): Knight 23, Galindo 10, E. Smith 9, A. Smith 4, Ross 2, Wilkerson 1.

John Brown (1-0): Maitland 21, Guiot 20, Ellis 19, Taylor 17, Camp 14, Stewart 9, Morphis 6, Agwu Emie 5, Batie 4, Beckom 4, Collins 3, Reeves 3.