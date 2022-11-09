Arrests and citations

Oct. 31

• Crystle Rachelle Barraza, 56, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Amy Elizabeth Darnell, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kristina Kay Whitfield, 49, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Michael Dale Fournier, 45, arrested in connection with driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked.

Nov. 1

• Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• William Shonee Price, 22, arrested in connection with Washita County, Okla, Arson, third degree warrant.

• Thomas Edward Vanderburg, 19, arrested in connection with failure to appear; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

Nov. 2

• Garry Gene Palone, 62, cited in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Garry Gene Palone, 62, arrested in connection with other jurisdiction warrant; public intoxication -- drinking in public; disorderly conduct; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• David Allen Cox, 62, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Richard Seth Myers, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 3

• Tiffany Amber Norris, 36, cited in connection with failure to pay fines.

Nov. 4

• Tiffany Jones-Branch, 38, arrested in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering.

• Michelle Leann Stine, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Tiffany Lynn Haynes, 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Nov. 5

• Chase Lee Keys, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ruth Ann Fullerton, 38, cited in connection with breathing, inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating compounds.

• Ruth Ann Fullerton, 38, arrested in connection with breathing, inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating compounds; public intoxication -- drinking in public; probation revocation.

Nov. 6

• Vicky Susanne Wilkins, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kevin Neal McGarrah, 60, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

•.Ivan Ovanny Arras, 19, cited in connection with 90B.