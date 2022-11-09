Arrests and citations

Oct. 31
• Crystle Rachelle Barraza, 56, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Amy Elizabeth Darnell, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Kristina Kay Whitfield, 49, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Michael Dale Fournier, 45, arrested in connection with driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked.
Nov. 1
• Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.
• William Shonee Price, 22, arrested in connection with Washita County, Okla, Arson, third degree warrant.
• Thomas Edward Vanderburg, 19, arrested in connection with failure to appear; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.
Nov. 2
• Garry Gene Palone, 62, cited in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Garry Gene Palone, 62, arrested in connection with other jurisdiction warrant; public intoxication -- drinking in public; disorderly conduct; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• David Allen Cox, 62, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Richard Seth Myers, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 3
• Tiffany Amber Norris, 36, cited in connection with failure to pay fines.
Nov. 4
• Tiffany Jones-Branch, 38, arrested in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering.
• Michelle Leann Stine, 35, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Tiffany Lynn Haynes, 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Nov. 5
• Chase Lee Keys, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Ruth Ann Fullerton, 38, cited in connection with breathing, inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating compounds.
• Ruth Ann Fullerton, 38, arrested in connection with breathing, inhaling or drinking certain intoxicating compounds; public intoxication -- drinking in public; probation revocation.
Nov. 6
• Vicky Susanne Wilkins, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Kevin Neal McGarrah, 60, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
•.Ivan Ovanny Arras, 19, cited in connection with 90B.