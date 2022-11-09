Choices Pregnancy Center holds fundraiser

After a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, Choices Pregnancy Center held its annual fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Camp Siloam.

This was the first fundraiser held since 2019, said Choices Director Roxy Salcedo. The speaker for the event was Judge Joseph Wood from Washington County who told his story and encouraged people to be the light shining through the darkness.

Salcedo said this was her first fundraiser and it was great for people to come back together again. Salcedo also said that the organization raised more than $45,000 that night.

"I think that the work being done is very helpful to the people in our community," Salcedo said. "It's just great to be able to gather together and share what we do and hopefully get some more supporters."

Tim McCord, the chairperson for the board of directors for Choices, welcomed guests and gave the opening invocation. Following dinner provided by Wright's Barbecue, a video entitled "The Light Shines in the Darkness" was played. The video was created by AudioGirl Productions and detailed the achievements of Choices Pregnancy Center throughout 2022.

Wood then took the stage and gave his speech. Wood began by talking about loving the area and spending a lot of time at John Brown University.

Wood also spoke about the overturning of Roe vs. Wade on June 24 and how nearly 65 million children were aborted in the 50 years that Roe vs Wade was the law of the land. He also said that the darkness began long before Roe in states that had already legalized abortion.

"The light and the darkness started way before then," Wood said. "It started before the law became the law of the land."

Wood then spoke about how he had been given up by his birth mother in Chicago by being placed at the door of an apartment complex, and how he was eventually adopted and grew up to become a judge. Wood said he eventually found the person who rescued him and then his birth family years later.

Although his birth mother had passed on, Wood found a new set of siblings and other relatives he never knew about, he said.

As his speech came to a close, Wood spoke about being the light in the darkness and how people can do that by participating in something greater than themselves.

Wood then challenged the audience to be the light that shines in the darkness by filling out a donation form located at each table. After Wood spoke Samuel Marney, the vice chair for the board of directors of Choices, gave the closing prayer.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader County Judge Joseph Wood was the speaker at the Choices Pregnancy Center annual fundraiser on Thursday night at Camp Siloam. Wood spoke about being a light in the darkness and to be a part of something greater than yourself.

