Directors approve two extra SRO positions in schools

City directors approved an amended memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the city and the Siloam Springs School District for two additional school resource officers (SRO) during the city board meeting Nov. 1.

Directors had previously approved an MOU with the school district on Sept. 6 for five SROs and five marked police vehicles for the 2022-2023 school year in the amount of $194,116, according to Police Chief Allan Gilbert.

The amended MOU would add two more SROs and marked police vehicles raising the amount to $348,243, Gilbert said. The amount mentioned would be the city's budget cost for the MOU, according to a staff report prepared by Gilbert on Oct. 26.

"This is something that the school board and I have looked into," Gilbert said. "It's something we've worked on for over a year."

The additional $70,000 would also cover 100 percent of the SROs' overtime, Gilbert said. Director David Allen confirmed the amount of the MOU and said that he fully supported this program.

"The officers many times can become not just a friend to our student and teaching staff, but they can many times be so proactive that they can prevent things by just being an ear to the students," Allen said.

Allen also brought up the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and said if the police had a more proactive look at that it could have been prevented, so he is in favor of anything that the city can do. Director Carol Smiley said she thinks all of the directors think the same way and that they want to protect the students.

"I am pleased that we are thinking of adding on more so I am in favor of this," Smiley said.

Director Mindy Hunt said she was talking with someone in her ward, and he was giving her a list of things he would like to see for Siloam Springs.

One of the things the constituent mentioned was that he doesn't want Siloam Springs to be in the same situation as other cities have been in with school shootings and violence.

"I think it's great that we have the five SROs; seven would be better," Hunt said.

Director Marla Sappington said just having the SROs in schools is an asset and also said the SRO becomes a friend to students and teachers alike.

"I think it's a wonderful program and I wish we could do more," Sappington said.

Gilbert called the SRO program excellent and told the board that he had been an SRO in Mississippi and started the first SRO program in 1999 in Mississippi.

City directors also voted on and heard the following items:

Presentations

• Detective Corporal Ron Coble receiving the "Bridging the Gap Award."

Consent agenda

• Approving the workshop minutes for the Oct. 18 budget workshop.

• Approving the meeting minutes for the Oct. 18 city board meeting.

• Appointing Carla Wasson to the Arkansas Public Education Board at John Brown University.

• Approving the dedication of utility easements for 20179 Bill Young Road.

• Approving the dedication of utility easements and right of way for 23229 and 23345 Lawlis Road.

• Approving a contract with Healthcare Re-insurance in the amount of $263,079.

Contracts

• Approving a cooperation agreement between the Siloam Springs Water Resource Company and the NWA Trailblazers for mountain biking trails.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance. 22-25 concerning the rezoning of 409 N. Country Club Road from A-1 (Agriculture) to C-1A (Light commercial) on its first reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-26 regarding the rezoning of 1800 block of Brashears Road on its first, second and third readings, then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 22-27 concerning the waiving of competitive bidding and approving Blue Cross and Blue Shield as the insurance provider for the city on its first and only reading.

Resolutions

• Approving Resolution 62-22. regarding a significant development permit for Lot 2 of the Siloam Warehouse Addition for the second Jiffy Trip in Siloam Springs.

• Tabling Resolution 63-22 concerning a preliminary plat development permit for the 22100-22200 block of Davidson Road until the next meeting.

Staff reports

• Third quarter finance summary report for 2022.

• September financials.

• Administrator's report.

Executive Session

• An executive session to review the city administrator's contract to the next meeting.