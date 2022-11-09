Dogwood Quilters to present quilts to veterans

The Dogwood Quilters Guild presented quilts to the Veterans Administration in Fayetteville on Nov. 3 as a gift to the patients there.

Quilter Audrey Weakley said the program is called Quilts of Honor. Quilters bring hand-made quilts to the VA hospital and give them to the staff who will pass them out to patients, Weakley said.

This year the quilters made 22 quilts for service members who are at the VA center according to Susie Matthews, the chair for the Quilts of Honor committee.

The Quilters have been doing Quilts of Honor for more than 10 years in order to publicly recognize those who have served Matthews said.

Matthews said the Quilts of Honor committee was originally supposed to be called the Quilts of Valor committee, but that name was already being used. Eventually, the Dogwood Quilters did join the Quilts of Valor Foundation and has been able to use their name.

Beginning in 2003, the Quilts of Valor Foundation was started by Catherine Roberts whose son Nat was deployed to Iraq, according to qovf.org.

Roberts states on the site that she had a dream of a young man sitting on his bed in the middle of the night filled with despair then she saw him wrapped in a quilt and his demeanor changed to one of hope and well-being.

The Quilts of Honor is still used when the guild donates quilts to the VA center, and the quilters use Quilts of Valor when doing a public ceremony in Siloam Springs. The quilters hold one ceremony a year and recently held one at the Siloam Springs Heritage Festival on June 25, said Weakley.

Originally, there were supposed to be two Quilts of Valor ceremonies, but the quilters decided to only do one a year to prevent burnout, Weakley said.

Recently, the quilters had a sew day during their Oct. 1 meeting where they worked to produce the 22 wheelchair quilts for the veterans at the VA, Weakley said.

Matthews was quick to point out all of the sewing is voluntary and they are always taking donations to sew more quilts.

"Anyone who wants to join us on the first Saturday of the month we try to have two community sew days," Matthews said. "People bring their sewing machines and sew."