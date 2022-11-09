Golden Eagles take No. 8 Lions to the limit

Holding No. 8 Southwestern Assemblies of God to a .141 attack efficiency through the first two sets, the John Brown University volleyball team leapt out to a 2-0 advantage, but ultimately fell in five as the Lions rallied for a 3-2 (23-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 15-10) victory on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 5) inside Bill George Arena.

The Sooner Athletic Conference's top offense generated a .259 offensive effort through the first two sets, as the Golden Eagles sent SAGU into a 2-0 hole for the first time in 2022 and forced the visiting Lions (29-0, 20-0 Sooner Athletic) to play five sets for the first time in 23 matches, dating back to Aug. 26.

The matchup produced 23 ties and 14 lead changes, with nine ties and eight lead changes coming in the second frame alone.

Three Golden Eagles (21-8, 14-6) finished with double-digit kills, led by the league's top terminator, junior Savanna Riney. She finished the afternoon with 18 kills on 40 swings (.375), followed by sophomore Taylor Golmen's, the SAC's most efficient hitter, 10 terminations on 27 chances (.259). Junior Delaney Barnes added 10 kills as well in the JBU setback.

The hosts finished the afternoon attacking at a .212 clip (58-23-165) as the senior combination of Lauren Cloud and Morgan Fincham passed out 27 and 23 assists, respectively.

On defense, sophomore Julie Milligan posted 21 digs, leading a trio of defenders. Riney added 14 scoops in the back row to complete her 18th double-double of the season. In the front row, Riney boasted three solo blocks, with junior sophomore Lilly Ruston adding three individual rejections of her own – including a pair of block-assists. Golmen added four block-assists, with Barnes adding a trio of stops at the net.

The difference in the match came down to the serving game. The Golden Eagles served up five aces, but misfired seven times. The Lions, meanwhile, produced 18 aces -- its second-most in a match this season -- and committed just six errors at the line. Between the JBU errors and the SAGU aces, the visitors enjoyed a set's worth of points at the service line.

Ava Myers paced the Lion offense with 18 kills, with Riley Burcham passing out 45 assists on SAGU's 58 total kills. Myers and Lilly Hannah posted five blocks apiece, and Tessa Glick scooped up 25 in the back row and generated eight of SAGU's 18 service aces.

John Brown, the No. 3 seed, was scheduled to play No. 6 seed Oklahoma City in the quarterfinal round of the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament at Bill George Arena on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

Texas Wesleyan 3,

John Brown 0

Unable to establish a rhythm offensively, the John Brown University volleyball team fell to No. 23 Texas Wesleyan in straight sets (20-25, 23-25, 19-25) on Friday night (Nov. 4) inside Bill George Arena.

The setback was the Golden Eagles' first of the year at home as the visiting Rams (24-4, 18-2) broke JBU's 12-match winning streak in Siloam Springs.

John Brown nearly tied the match at one apiece holding a 23-22 lead late in the second set, but the Rams used a kill followed by a pair of JBU attacking errors to reverse the opportunity, placing the hosts in a difficult 2-0 which couldn't be recovered from.

The visitors hit .236 (42-16-110) on the evening, while the Golden Eagles were limited to .134 (35-19-119), which was ultimately the difference in the contest.

While no Golden Eagle could find double-digit kills, sophomore Taylor Golmen put down a team-leading nine kills on 20 swings (.350) from the middle, and junior Savanna Riney produced eight terminations on 23 chances (.174).

Senior Lauren Cloud passed out 19 assists on JBU's 35 terminations.

On defense, junior Micah Fouts posted four block-assists, and Golmen added three. In the back row, senior Jillian Blackman scooped up 13, while sophomore Julie Milligan finished the evening with 10 of her own.

Sydney Charlton led all players with 10 kills on 23 swings (.348), and Ruby O'Brien passed around 38 assists on the night. Andrea Malak's solid performance produced 16 digs in the back row. Carly Unruh threw up five block-assists.

John Brown 3,

College of the Ozarks 1

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. -- The Golden Eagles held the host Bobcat offense quiet in three of the four sets and the John Brown University volleyball team hit over .250 in its three set wins to take a 3-1 victory (25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17) over College of the Ozarks (Mo.) on Tuesday night (Nov. 1) inside Keeter Gymnasium.

Junior Savanna Riney recorded 17 kills and 20 digs, while senior Ellie Lampton chipped in with 13 to lead the Golden Eagles (21-6) offensively. Sophomores Taylor Golmen (11 kills) and Lilly Ruston paced JBU at the net, each recording four blocks, and senior Jillian Blackman held down the backcourt with 28 digs. Senior Lauren Cloud led John Brown with 28 assists, with senior Morgan Fincham producing 17 and 11 digs.

The Golden Eagles hit .282 (61-13-170) on the night, and limited College of the Ozarks to a .156 (48-20-180) effort on its home floor.

One of the few Bobcat bright spots was Bri Linehan's attacking performance, terminating 17 kills on 43 swings (.395), going errorless on the night. Morgan Austin recorded 34 assists and Mica Chadwell ended the evening with a game-high 35 scoops in the back row.