Helping those in need for the holidays

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Employees of the Siloam Springs Post Office pose for a photo to promote the Holiday Food Drive, which began on Monday and will run through Saturday, according to carrier Elaine Carr. The post office is asking customers to donate one nonperishable food item by placing it in their mailbox or drop it off at the post office, Carr said. Items collected will be donated to the Manna Center, Genesis House and Victory Worship, Carr said.

