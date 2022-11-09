Herald-Leader obituaries for Nov. 9, 2022

Janet St. Clair

Janet Mary Dinhobl St. Clair, 86, passed away on November 4, 2022, in Fayetteville, AR. She was born on March 15, 1936, in Weimar, TX to Johan Dinhobl and Bertha (Frerich) Dinhobl. She lived most of her life in Texas, moved to Siloam Springs for her retirement years and then to Fayetteville in 2019. She attended Galveston Ball High School and graduated from nursing school in Galveston. She later obtained a nurse practitioner degree.

Janet found great joy in animals of all types and particularly treasured the companionship of several collies over the years. She was also an avid horsewoman and enjoyed raising, riding, and showing.

She was preceded in death by a son, Brian St. Clair. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, William St. Clair, son Kevin St. Clair and wife Diana of Fayetteville AR, two sisters, Josephine (Kenneth) Harris of Santa Fe, TX, and Shirley (Robert) Huston of Horseshoe Bay, TX. She is also survived by grandsons Brian (Alysia), Paul and Blake (Caroline) St. Clair as well as 4 great grandchildren.

A private, Catholic burial will take place in Athens, TX. To place an online tribute, please visit www.bernafuneralhomes.com.

