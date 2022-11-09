Sign in
Honoring those who served

by Marc Hayot | November 9, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The Siloam Springs Band marches in the Veterans Parade on Saturday. The band marched down Broadway as they waved flags and performed patriotic music.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Channing Renfroe, Miss Benton County Fair's Preteen Queen, rides in the Veterans Parade on Saturday. Renfroe grew up in Gentry and is presently a student at Gentry Middle School, according to the Benton County Fair's Facebook page.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Members of the VFW ride with City Clerk Renea Ellis in the VFW trailer during the Veterans Parade on Saturday. The Veterans Parade was coordinated by the American Legion Post 29 and was open to anyone in the community who wanted to show off their patriotic pride, said Commander Jerry Cavness.

Print Headline: Honoring those who served

