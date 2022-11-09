Honoring those who served

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

The Siloam Springs Band marches in the Veterans Parade on Saturday. The band marched down Broadway as they waved flags and performed patriotic music.

Channing Renfroe, Miss Benton County Fair's Preteen Queen, rides in the Veterans Parade on Saturday. Renfroe grew up in Gentry and is presently a student at Gentry Middle School, according to the Benton County Fair's Facebook page.

Members of the VFW ride with City Clerk Renea Ellis in the VFW trailer during the Veterans Parade on Saturday. The Veterans Parade was coordinated by the American Legion Post 29 and was open to anyone in the community who wanted to show off their patriotic pride, said Commander Jerry Cavness.

