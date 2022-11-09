Hornets wrap up undefeated regular season

Colcord wrapped up an undefeated regular season with a 61-0 win against Afton.

The Hornets (10-0, 7-0) took a 24-0 lead after the first quarter and led 49-0 at halftime. Colcord added two touchdowns in the third quarter to set the final score.

Cooper Mott ran for a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, Jesse Martinez added one and Colcord got all three two-point conversions to lead 24-0.

Gabe Winfield threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter, to Martinez (37 yards), Manuel Bocanegra (22), and Asaskey Pendry (18). Caleb Skidgel also rushed for a 20-yard touchdown in the second.

Malachi January ran for a five-yard touchdown in the third, and Wyatt Martin had a fumble return for a score.

The Hornets had 468 yards of offense and held Afton to just 25 yards.

The Hornets rushed for 301 yards, led by 92 yards and two touchdowns from Mott. Diego Trillo had 66 yards.

Winfield completed nine of 14 passes for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

Martinez caught four passes for 92 yards.

Cade Linn had 11 assisted tackles and two solo stops, while January had 10 assisted tackles and one solo.

The Hornets will host Haskell (5-5, 3-3 District A-8) at 7 p.m. Friday in the opening round of the Oklahoma Class A playoffs.

Kansas 63, Westville 28

Kansas exploded for 35 points in the second quarter to take the lead for good and run away with a 63-28 win over Westville on Thursday in the Comets' final game of the season.

Kansas finishes the season at 5-5 overall and 3-4 in District 2A-7, missing the playoffs.

The Comets piled up 413 yards of balanced offense, including 225 in the passing ame and 188 in the running attack.

Kansas took an early 7-0 lead on a 40-yard pass from Seneca Steele to Elias Warren.

Westville (3-7, 2-5) answered with a pair of touchdowns and two-point conversions to take a 16-7 lead going into the second quarter.

Paul New's eight-yard touchdown run pulled the Comets within 16-14 in the second quarter, starting a run of five straight touchdowns.

Steele threw touchdown passes of 14 yards to Brenton Glass and nine yards to Elias Warren, sandwhiched around a 31-yard run by Colton Watts.

The Comets went up 42-16 on a Max Noe interception return for a touchdown.

After Westville scored to pull within 42-24 in the third quarter, the Comets' Eli Sands returned the enusing kickoff 60 yards for a score to go back up 49-24.

Steele threw a 12-yard touchdown to Noe and a 21-yard score to Avery Graham in the fourth.

Steele finished 12 of 20 for 225 yards and five touchdowns with Warren leading the way with 87 receiving yards on four

New rushed for 113 yards on 13 carries.

Dewayne Bendabout and Kaleb Jobe each had 10 tackles to lead the defense.

Wilson-Henryetta 54, Watts 22

Watts (Okla.) suffered a 54-22 season-ending loss to Wilson Henryetta on Thursday.

The Engineers finish with a record of 4-6 overall and 2-5 in District C-3.

Oaks 80, Copan 36

The Oaks Warriors scored 58 points in the second half to run away with a win against Copan and clinch a playoff berth Saturday.

Oaks led 22-18 at halftime and outscored Copan 58-18 in the second half.

Oaks (6-4, 4-3) will now travel to Maud for the opening round of the Class C playoffs this Friday.