Hunt retains city board seat; Dees wins Senate 35 race

Ward 1 Director Mindy Hunt retained her seat following the General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Hunt received 706 votes or 69.28 percent of the vote while her opponent James McGuirk received 313 votes or 30.72 percent of the vote, according to the unofficial results from bentoncountyar.gov.

Ordinance 22-15, which would keep the current split of the 1 percent sales tax to 40 percent going to streets, 20 percent going to the fire department, 20 percent to the police department and 20 percent to the city's general fund was approved by voters, the results state.

The ordinance received 2,529 votes or 66.27 percent of the vote to retain the split and 1,287 votes or 33.73 percent of the vote against the ordinance, the results state.

A 0.25 percent sales tax for a new jail was defeated with 55,690 votes or 62.45 percent of the votes against the tax, the results state.

Jail facilities bonds and a 0.125 percent sales and use tax were also defeated with 55,996 votes against or 63.40 percent of the vote against the issue, the results state.

Federal and state offices

Tyler Dees, the Republican candidate from Siloam Springs, won the race for State Senate District 35 with 18,402 votes or 73.67 percent of the vote while his Libertarian opponent received 6,577 votes or 26.33 percent of the vote, according to the unofficial results from results.enr.clarityelections.com

Representative Delia Haak, (R-91), the lone candidate for State Representative District 17, won the seat for the newly created district with 7,100 votes or 100 percent of the vote, the results state.

U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-Ark) retained his seat with 587,284 votes or 65.89 percent of the vote and U.S. Representative Steve Womack (R-03) was reelected with a total of 141,959 votes or 63.71 percent of the vote, the results state.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be the next governor of Arkansas, the results state. Sanders received 566,104 or 63.12 percent of the vote, the results state.

Democrat opponent Chris Jones received 314,264 votes or 35.04 percent of the vote while Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr, received 16,544 votes or. 1.84 percent of the vote, the results state.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, the Republican Candidate for lieutenant governor, won the race with 572,287 votes or 64.36 percent of the vote, the results state.

Her Democrat opponent Kelly Ross Krout received 284,027 votes or 31.94 percent of the vote, the results state. Libertarian candidate Frank Gilbert received 32,872 votes or 3.70 percent of thee vote, the results state.

Republican Attorney General candidate Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin won the election for attorney general with 600,583 votes or 67.78 percent of the vote, the results sates. The Democrat opponent Jesse Gibson received 285,464 votes or 32.22 percent of the vote, the results state.

John Thurston will remain as secretary of state as the Republican candidate received 595,018 votes or 67.21 percent of the vote. Democrat challenger Anna Beth Gorman received 290,253 votes or 32.79 percent of the vote, the results state.

Arkansas General Issues

Issue No. 1 concerning a constitutional amendment for the Arkansas General Assembly to call itself into extraordinary sessions was defeated with 516,734 votes or 60.93 percent of the vote while the issue only received 331,331 votes or 39.07 percent of the vote, the results state.

Issue No. 2 regarding an amendment to raise the amount of votes needed to add an amendment to the Arkansas State Constitution was defeated with 505,788 votes or 59.16 percent of the vote against and 349,223 votes or 40.84 percent of the vote for the amendment, the results state.

The Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment or Issue 3 did not pass, the results state. Issue 3 received 435,711 votes or 50.44 percent of the vote against and 428,035 votes or 49.56 percent of the vote, the results state.

An amendment to legalize recreational marijuana was defeated with 499,170 votes or 56.26 percent of the vote against and 388,123 votes or 43.74 percent of the vote for the amendment, the results state.