JBU men avenge previous loss to Rams

After allowing Texas Wesleyan to comeback from a two-goal deficit on Oct. 29, the rematch provided a more favorable result as the John Brown men's soccer team scored four goals in an eight-minute span, powering the Golden Eagles to a 4-1 win over Texas Wesleyan on Saturday night (Nov. 5) in the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal round at Alumni Field.

Senior Jacob Zamarron posted his fifth multi-goal performance of the season and the Golden Eagles (10-3-3) received goals from junior Erick Diaz and sophomore Alejandro Ramirez while outshooting the Rams 18-8, a far cry from the shootout that occurred the week prior.

The Rams (12-6-0) broke sophomore Kyle Hix's clean sheet bid in the 35th minute, but it wasn't nearly enough as he stopped three Texas Wesleyan shots on frame, improving to 6-2-1 on the season. Alex Heinle conceded four goals on nine John Brown shots on target.

Diaz opened the scoring -- and ensuing John Brown scoring rally -- by ripping his second goal of the season off a pass from senior Oscar Caballo inside the left corner of the box. Carballo's original offering towards goal was blocked by a defender, but he collected the rebound and slid a pass to the left to Diaz, who scored a tough-angle shot in the 19th minute.

Diaz than began an attack in the midfield four minutes later, finding Carballo in the middle for a dish ahead to Zamarron. With speed Zamarron broke into the Ram's defense end, cut to the middle and shot back to his right from just inside the box to double the hosts' advantage.

Then, John Brown laid on the gas, scoring two goals in 21 seconds.

Freshman Steven Cisneros' cross from the left flank found the head of Ramirez in the goal area that was directed to the near left side of goal for Ramirez's eighth tally of the season. Moments later, Zamarron completed the two-goal brace by chipping Heinle as he came out of goal to press the SAC's leading scorer. Zamarron had no trouble lofting the shot over anyone's reach off Carballo's second assist of the evening, ballooning the JBU lead to 4-0 in the 27th minute.

The Rams held a slight 5-4 shooting advantage in the second half, but Hix came up with three saves, and Wesleyan was unable to attempt a shot in the final 12:15 of the match.

The victory advanced the Golden Eagles onto the semifinal round at No. 2 ranked Mid-America Christian (Okla.) on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. The winner advancaes to the championship, which will be played Friday with time and location to be determined.