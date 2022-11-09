JBU men fall to Central Baptist, Philander Smith

The John Brown men's basketball team raced out to an 18-9 lead, hitting seven of its first 10 shots from the floor, but a lopsided end to the first half dug too big a hole for the visitors as the Golden Eagles fell 70-48 at Central Baptist on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 5) inside the Reddin Fieldhouse in Conway.

Senior Payton Guiot scored eight of John Brown's first 18 points in the opening 7 minutes, 13 seconds of the game, building an early nine-point advantage for the visitors. That lead continued, 24-17, until senior Tyren Collin's dunk at the 7:46 mark of the first half when the host Mustangs (3-0) rallied on an 18-0 run over the next 6:30, reversing the advantage to CBC. The rally finally ended with another Collins dunk with 20 seconds remaining prior to the intermission.

John Brown (2-2) shot just 2-of-14 from deep in the second half, 10-of-30 overall (33.3 percent), as the Central Baptist lead ballooned to 22 in the final minute of the contest.

"This was a tough one for us today, on the road and playing in our third game of the week," head coach Jason Beschta said. "I think the wear showed as we looked a little tired and not making some of the hustle plays we have been making in our previous games.

"Central Baptist certainly had something to do with it as they really did a good job of pressuring us and making things difficult. Playing against teams like our last two opponents are really good for preparing us for what is to come in the Sooner Athletic this season and helps reveal to us areas that need attention. I'm really proud though of the way our team has responded to this tough week."

The visitors were out-rebounded, 40-31, and received only 10 bench points while the Mustangs earned 25 from its reserves.

Collins led the Golden Eagles with 14 points, on 7-of-9 shooting, six rebounds and a pair of steals. Freshman Malachi Reeves contributed seven points and seven boards in the loss.

The Golden Eagles will return to the hardwood on Wednesday evening (Nov. 9) as JBU completes its home-and-home series with Philander Smith in Little Rock. Tip-off from Mims Gymnasium is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Philander Smith 79,

John Brown 76 (OT)

Senior Payton Guiot tied the game with 23 seconds left but the Golden Eagle offense went cold in overtime as the John Brown University men's basketball team fell to Philander Smith on Thursday (Nov. 3) evening inside Bill George Arena to close out a season-opening three-game homestand.

Guiot and senior Tyren Collins each eclipsed the 20-point mark, but the Golden Eagle (2-1) offense that averaged 108 points per game through its first two outings of the season hit just one of eight shot attempts in overtime, while the visiting Panthers (3-0) hit three of four in the extra session and converted three of four chances at the line to finish the night.

Philander Smith took its largest lead of the night with 8:19 left in the second half, 61-52, but the Golden Eagles methodically chipped away at the deficit, largely in part to hitting 18 of 20 free throws attempted in the second half, setting up Guiot's game-tying shot with 23 seconds left in regulation.

PSC had a chance to walk out a winner in regulation but Aaron Johnson's triple offering at the buzzer was short, mandating another five minutes of action.

Guiot opened the overtime period with a triple and later twice split a pair at the free throw line, but after taking a 76-75 lead, Dontrell Johnon's jumper returned the advantage to the visitors for good. Rayonte Childs hit both chances at the free throw line after JBU's 20th turnover on the ensuing possession.

Guiot finished the evening with 23 points, earning 14 of those at the charity stripe, while Collins concluded with 22, shooting a perfect 12-of-12 from the line, adding seven rebounds. Freshman Josh Stewart hit three tiples and finished with nine points.

Raymond Reece led the Panthers with 19 points and 11 rebounds, Johnson finished with 18 points and David Kellah and Childs contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.

JBU shot just 33 percent (19-of-58) and converted just eight triples on 21 chances. Philander Smith hit 27-of-54 (50 percent) and out-scored the hosts in transition, 10-0.

John Brown 91,

Ozark Christian (Mo.) 65

The Golden Eagles scored over 50 points for the second consecutive time to open the season, and rode a 31-point outburst from senior Payton Guiot and five player in double-figure scoring to a 91-65 win over Ozark Christian (Mo.) on Tuesday evening (Nov. 1) inside Bill George Arena.

John Brown hit its first nine shots from the field, ran out to a quick double-digit lead and never looked back, largely in part to the three ball as the hosts hit 11 first-half triples and shot 58 percent (22-of-38) from the floor through the first 20 minutes, carrying a 56-37 lead into the intermission. JBU largest lead of the evening was 26 points, 49-23, with 5:46 left in the first half.

Both offenses cooled considerably in the second half, but the John Brown defense stepped up, forcing 14 Ambassadors (1-0) turnovers and an 8-of-29 (28 percent) shooting effort in the latter period. In the first half, Ozark Christian shot 46 percent, hitting 13-of-28 from the floor.

Guiot scored 25 of his 31 points in the first half, and he added five assists and four steals on a night he shot 7-of-12 from deep. Senior Tyren Collins nearly completed his first-career double-double, hitting 7-of-10 overall for 14 points while grabbing nine boards. Freshman Malachi Reeves also produced 14 points – shooting 5-of-7 – and contributing four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

Junior Noah Taylor hit three triples and chipped in with 13 points in 13 minutes, while senior DJ Ellis finished with 10 points and a game-leading seven assists. Junior Benjamin Agwu Eme came off the bench to nab seven rebounds as John Brown won the battle of the boards by a large margin, 46-27.

The Ambassadors produced three players in double-digit scoring, led by Joel Pugh's 22 points. The visitors finished 21-of-57 (37 percent) from the floor, but converted 15-of-21 from the free throw line.

The Golden Eagles shot 51 percent overall (36-of-71) and scored from all over the floor – scoring 50 points in the paint and producing 42 points from behind the arc.