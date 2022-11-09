Main Street Academy raises $10,000 in fundraiser

On Oct. 27, Main Street Academy held a fundraiser at First Church in Siloam Springs that brought in more than $10,000.

Friends of Main Street Academy hosted the event, which featured a dinner as well as a silent and live auction. Around 150 people attended.

The event was ultimately deemed a success.

"We view this event as our way of connecting with the community," said Main Street Academy principal Michele Markovich.

She continued, saying "It gives us an opportunity to tell the community about our students; their successes, their struggles, their dreams and goals."

Markovich says the $10,000 is great and that every penny counts.

"The funds raised will be used for scholarships for Main Street Academy students, experiential learning, field trips, supplemental technology, and more," she said.

Gina Vandyck has been the president of Friends of Main Street Academy since it was founded more than 12 years ago.

Markovich says that community events like this are important for alternative education programs.

"As an alternative school, sometimes we are working to overcome misconceptions about our kids to the community," she said.

Markovich also noted that the students had opportunities to participate.

"They created art for the silent auction," she said. "They also helped to set up and decorate for the event, and some were able to volunteer at the event."