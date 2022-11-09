Motivated Panthers earn second place

HOT SPRINGS -- Last race. Best race.

That was the challenge laid out for the Siloam Springs boys cross country team prior to the Class 5A state meet.

"We don't need a miracle," said coach Sharon Jones. "We just need your best."

Their best is exactly what the Panthers gave.

The Siloam Springs boys ran one of their most inspired races of the season and found their way back to the winner's podium for the first time since 2015 as the Panthers finished state runner-up at the Class 5A state cross country meet at Oaklawn Park.

After finishing third in the 5A-West Conference meet behind Mountain Home and Russellville on their home court on Oct. 27, the Panthers were disappointed but motivated coming into the state meet.

"We came in with the 'last race, best race' mentality," said senior Levi Fox, who placed 10th overall and received a medal after recording a time of 16 minutes, 54.04 seconds.

"Last race of the season, can't finish like we did (the previous) race. We were going for that redemption on Russellville. We got it this race."

Siloam Springs finished with 82 total points, 28 behind state champion and 5A-West champ Mountain Home, which had three runners in the top 10 and scored 54 points.

Junior Nathan Hawbaker placed 12th at 17:01.57, while freshman Chance Cunningham was 17th with a personal record of 17:20.93 and sophomore Tommy Seitz 22nd at 17:28.22. Fox, Hawbaker, Chance Cunningham and Seitz all earned All-State honors by finishing in the top 10 percent (22 runners).

Fox improved his time by nearly a minute from the previous race, and it came as no surprise to his coach.

"He's a competitor," Jones said of Fox. "He's a senior. He wanted it. The thing is about Levi, it doesn't matter if we're doing rock paper scissors, he's going to try and win. This is his last race. I'm proud of him."

Fox also got great support from his teammates.

"Nate's a competitor," Jones said. "You know you can expect the best out of him every time. Chance came through for us."

Seitz also appeared to be healthy, Jones said. He missed a race in the middle of the year for a band commitment, which might have helped him in the long run.

"I think his hips were feeling a little sore and he needed a rest," Jones said.

Senior Wilson Cunningham placed 26th at 17:37.93, while Billy Samoff took 43rd at 18:09.03, senior Riley Harrison 49th at 18:17.21, freshman Corbett Stephenson 74th with a PR at 18:44.03 and junior Noah Granderson 143rd at 20:40.67.

"I think they were all feeling good," Jones said. "They knew they did not do their best last week. They had to swing back. Nobody expected them this week after what they did last week."

Jones said the runner-up finish was "huge" for the boys program.

"I feel like success breeds success," she said. "I feel like if you're not going to have success it's hard to recruit. It's hard to motivate. It's hard to keep kids interested if they don't think they've got a shot. We needed this as a program, not just for these guys that were running, but we needed it as a program because it's been a while."

Greenwood's Noah Embry, who also won the 5A-West individual title, was the overall state champion at 15:12.30.

Russellville placed third at 108, followed by Vilonia 139, Greenwood 163, Van Buren 184, Little Rock Christian 192, Lake Hamilton 210, Hot Springs Lakeside 237, Greenbrier 265, Searcy 293, Hot Springs 361, Benton 373, Valley View 450. El Dorado 478, West Memphis 493, Harrison 522, Maumelle 535, Greene County Tech 556, Batesville 564, eStem 594, Sheridan 628, Marion 658, Paragould 748 and Jacksonville 753.

Lady Panthers place 10th

The Siloam Springs girls placed 10th overall in the 5A state meet.

Freshman Vanessa Frias led the Lady Panthers with a 10th place finish of 20:32.60, earning a Top 10 medal and All-State honors in Class 5A.

"Vanessa looked strong," Jones said. "She's been hurting the last few races. It was good to see her run more confidently and finish in the top 10, which is what we thought she was capable of. She is definitely the one we want to build off of next season. She could spark something special in our girls again."

Junior Claire Jagger placed 43rd at 22:16.28, while sophomore Haylee Fox was 68th with a season best of 23:19.38, freshman Payton Lesso 81st at 23:51.20 and sophomore Ava Scarberough 90th with a PR at 24:12.63.

Jones said Jagger sprained her ankle the day before the race and didn't practice on the course. She also battled injuries during the season.

"I'm glad she was able to finish on a positive note," Jones said of Jagger.

Haylee Fox also has been battling injuries, her coach said.

"I can't wait to see how she and Claire do next year completely healthy," Jones said.

Lesso continues to improve Jones said and moved up a spot.

"I like her level-headedness and the way she continues to push herself," she said.

Junior Faith Harris placed 91st at 24:19.95, while sophomore Caroline Dewey was 95th with a PR at 24:30.39, junior Avery Carter 103rd at 24:39.82 and Gracie Floyd 123rd at 26:23.49.

"All of our girls who ran, including Faith, Avery and Gracie, who have made tremendous growth this year, are eligible to come back," Jones said. "We could be on our way back to the podium as well."

Greenwood, the 5A-West Conference champion, added a state title to its belt with 33 points, including four runners in the Top 10. Lake Hamilton, led by individual state champion Olivia Pielemeier, was second with 62 points, followed by Vilonia 117, Mountain Home 129, Russellville 133, Valley View 137, Van Buren 193, Hot Springs Lakeside 198, Little Rock Christian 233, Siloam Springs 260, Benton 301, Greenbrier 311, Harrison 418, Searcy 427, Batesville 484, Marion 509, Jacksonville 544 and Maumelle 544.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader A trio of Siloam Springs runners, from left, Chance Cunningham, Wilson Cunningham and Tommy Seitz run with a Mountain Home runner on the back side of the course at the Class 5A state boys cross country meet at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs on Thursday, Nov. 3.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Levi Fox crosses the finish line in 10th place with a time of 16 minutes, 54.04 seconds, just ahead of Maumelle's Jah Whyte at the Class 5A state boys cross country meet at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs.



Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs freshman Vanessa Frias runs in the Class 5A state cross country meet Thursday, Nov. 3, at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs. Frias finished 10th overall with a time of 20 minutes, 32.60 seconds.

