Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries VOTE: Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Sports Business Religion Local Publications Photos Special Sections Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

NWA family adopts highway location in Siloam Springs

by Marc Hayot | November 9, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Tammy Beever (front row, left, in blue) poses with volunteers at an Adopt A Highway on Sunday, Nov 6 at the location on Arkansas Highway 59 North which was dedicated to her sone Ryke who passed in 2019. Beever said she became aware of the Adopt A Highway Program and decided to adopt that one mile stretch which runs from U.S. Highway 412 and Arkansas Highway 43. Beever decided to hold the event on Nov. 6 because it was Ryke's birthday and he would have been 24-years-old.

Photo submitted

Tammy Beever (front row, left, in blue) poses with volunteers at an Adopt A Highway on Sunday, Nov 6, at the location on Arkansas Highway 59 North, which was dedicated to her son Ryke Beever, who passed in 2019. Tammy Beever said she became aware of the Adopt A Highway Program and decided to adopt that one-mile stretch which runs from U.S. Highway 412 and Arkansas Highway 43. Beever decided to hold the event on Nov. 6 because it was Ryke's birthday and he would have been 24-years-old.

Photo submitted

Tammy Beever (front row, left, in blue) poses with volunteers at an Adopt A Highway on Sunday, Nov 6, at the location on Arkansas Highway 59 North, which was dedicated to her son Ryke Beever, who passed in 2019. Tammy Beever said she became aware of the Adopt A Highway Program and decided to adopt that one-mile stretch which runs from U.S. Highway 412 and Arkansas Highway 43. Beever decided to hold the event on Nov. 6 because it was Ryke's birthday and he would have been 24-years-old.

Photo submitted

Tammy Beever (front row, left, in blue) poses with volunteers at an Adopt A Highway on Sunday, Nov 6, at the location on Arkansas Highway 59 North, which was dedicated to her son Ryke Beever, who passed in 2019. Tammy Beever said she became aware of the Adopt A Highway Program and decided to adopt that one-mile stretch which runs from U.S. Highway 412 and Arkansas Highway 43. Beever decided to hold the event on Nov. 6 because it was Ryke's birthday and he would have been 24-years-old.

Print Headline: NWA family adopts highway location in Siloam Springs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT