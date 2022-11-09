NWA family adopts highway location in Siloam Springs

Photo submitted

Tammy Beever (front row, left, in blue) poses with volunteers at an Adopt A Highway on Sunday, Nov 6, at the location on Arkansas Highway 59 North, which was dedicated to her son Ryke Beever, who passed in 2019. Tammy Beever said she became aware of the Adopt A Highway Program and decided to adopt that one-mile stretch which runs from U.S. Highway 412 and Arkansas Highway 43. Beever decided to hold the event on Nov. 6 because it was Ryke's birthday and he would have been 24-years-old.

