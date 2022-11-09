ON TAP

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Wednesday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU men at Philander Smith^7:05 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

SAC Tourn. Women's Finals^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Oakdale^4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Oakdale^5:30 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MACU Classic, Oklahoma City

JBU women vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan^5 p.m.

Exhibition

JBU men at Oral Roberts^7:05 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

SAC Tourn. Men's Finals^TBA

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

at Sheaffer Center, Waxahachie, Texas

SAC Tourn. Semifinals^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Oklahoma Class A Playoffs

Haskell at Colcord^7 p.m.

Oklahoma Class C Playoffs

Oaks-Mission at Maud^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MACU Classic, Oklahoma City

JBU women vs. Evangel (Mo.)^Noon

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

at Sheaffer Center, Waxahachie, Texas

SAC Tourn. Finals^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Dixieland, Rogers

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Meet^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Huntsville at Siloam Springs 7th^10 a.m.

Huntsville at Siloam Springs 8th^11:15 am.

Huntsville at Siloam Springs 9th^12:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

Huntsville at Siloam Springs 7th^10 a.m.

Huntsville at Siloam Springs 8th^11:15 am.

Huntsville at Siloam Springs 9th^12:30 p.m.

Monday's games

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

India Lewis Panther Classic

Spring. Southwest vs. Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

India Lewis Panther Classic

Spring. Southwest vs. Siloam Springs 9th^8:15 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Fayetteville^6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Fayetteville^7:30 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.