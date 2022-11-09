ON TAP
Wednesday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU men at Philander Smith^7:05 p.m.
Thursday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
SAC Tourn. Women's Finals^TBA
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Rogers Oakdale^4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Rogers Oakdale^5:30 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MACU Classic, Oklahoma City
JBU women vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan^5 p.m.
Exhibition
JBU men at Oral Roberts^7:05 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
SAC Tourn. Men's Finals^TBA
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
at Sheaffer Center, Waxahachie, Texas
SAC Tourn. Semifinals^TBA
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Oklahoma Class A Playoffs
Haskell at Colcord^7 p.m.
Oklahoma Class C Playoffs
Oaks-Mission at Maud^7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MACU Classic, Oklahoma City
JBU women vs. Evangel (Mo.)^Noon
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
at Sheaffer Center, Waxahachie, Texas
SAC Tourn. Finals^TBA
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Dixieland, Rogers
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Meet^TBA
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Huntsville at Siloam Springs 7th^10 a.m.
Huntsville at Siloam Springs 8th^11:15 am.
Huntsville at Siloam Springs 9th^12:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
Huntsville at Siloam Springs 7th^10 a.m.
Huntsville at Siloam Springs 8th^11:15 am.
Huntsville at Siloam Springs 9th^12:30 p.m.
Monday's games
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
India Lewis Panther Classic
Spring. Southwest vs. Siloam Springs 9th^7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
India Lewis Panther Classic
Spring. Southwest vs. Siloam Springs 9th^8:15 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Fayetteville^6 p.m.
Siloam Springs at Fayetteville^7:30 p.m.
