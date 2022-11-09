Panthers finish 0-10 with loss to Van Buren

A long, hard football season for Siloam Springs came to an end Thursday night.

Van Buren scored 21 unanswered points in the second half to pull away for a 56-21 victory at Panther Stadium, giving Siloam Springs its first winless season since 1997.

"It's been a really tough season for everyone," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "I feel really bad for our seniors because they've stuck it out. They've had a really tough time in football since they've been in the program. All of them are very good kids and very good young men, and I know they're going to go on and do great things in life. This won't define them. Being an 0-10 team is not going to define their lives. It's something they can use to build on. When times are tough, they can always reflect back and know that they did their best."

Siloam Springs (0-10, 0-8 6A-West) has lost its last 17 games overall and 25 of its last 27 games after starting the 2020 season 3-1.

The Panthers have had some tough breaks along the way, including the covid-19 pandemic, some close losses, injuries and players not sticking with the program, among other things. But all through it, the players continued to show up and work every day, the coach said.

"The average person doesn't see these kids coming up here in the summer," Craig said. "They don't see them dedicating the time that most people would not even consider dedicating and working tremendously hard to be the best they can be and just coming up short."

Van Buren (2-8, 2-6) temporarily kept its postseason hopes alive with a win, which came a day earlier than scheduled because of inclement weather on Friday.

"We had an opportunity last week to finish the deal," said Van Buren coach Moe Henry, referencing Van Buren blowing a 42-14 lead in a 43-42 loss at home to Mountain Home on Oct. 28. "Going into (Thursday), the only thing we could control was us winning tonight, and that was the only thing we were focused on. We ending up finishing out doing that."

But the Pointers' playoff chances were dashed by Mountain Home's 56-21 victory over Greenbrier on Friday.

Siloam Springs gave Van Buren a fight early.

The Pointers took a 7-0 lead on their opening drive, but senior Nick Driscoll came up with an interception on the Pointers' second possession, which would lead to a Siloam Springs score.

Facing third-and-eight from the Van Buren 40, Jackson Still blew through the Van Buren defense for a 39-yard run to the 1. Still scored on the next play to tie the game 7-7 with 2 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first quarter.

Siloam Springs' defense then got back-to-back stops, but the Panthers were unable to take advantage on offense, failing to convert on fourth-and-short and third-and-short on consecutive possessions.

Van Buren took a 14-7 lead when a short pass from Bryce Perkins to Chi Henry turned into an 86-yard touchdown when Siloam Springs tried to jump the pass route and missed.

Siloam Springs failed to convert on fourth-and-one on its next possession and Van Buren took advantage with another scoring drive to go up 21-7 on an 18-yard run by Cameron Keller.

"The difference this year in games is we haven't been able to convert on third-and-short, fourth-and-short," Craig said.

Van Buren used a little trickery right before half. The Pointers lined up for a field goal, but shifted to an offensive formation and Andrew Hammond threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Keller for a 28-7 lead at halftime.

"Great play, they did a really nice job with it," Craig said. "They brought their tight end all the way from the other side around and get him going down the boundary, snuck him out and it was really well-designed, and they did a good job with it. Probably looking back, I wish I would have called a timeout and got us off the field there."

Siloam Springs cut Van Buren's lead to 28-14 on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Still to Cameron Stafford with 3:43 left in the third, but Van Buren answered quickly with two scores.

Perkins had a 28-yard run, and after a partially blocked punt, the Pointers scored again on a one-yard run by Keller.

"It wasn't safe," Moe Henry said. "We went in with a little bit of a lead at halftime and we knew we still needed to come out and continue to play because we knew they were going to continue to play hard."

Perkins threw a 19-yard pass to Henry to open the fourth quarter for a 49-14 lead to start the running clock sportsmanship rule.

Siloam Springs would score its last touchdown of the season when Still hit senior Jonathon Graves for a 29-yard touchdown pass.

Van Buren's Thurman Cooley returned an interception 90 yards for the game's final touchdown.

Van Buren finished with 421 yards of offense.

Keller rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a touchdown pass on a fake field goal.

Chi Henry finished with 10 catches for 185 yards. Bryce Perkins completed 18 of 21 passes for 264 yards. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

Siloam Springs finished with 234 yards of offense. Still completed 7 of 13 passes for 91 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jed Derwin rushed for 90 yards on 25 carries.

Defensively, senior Stone Stephens led the Panthers with six solo tackles and four assisted tackles, while George Leroy had three solo tackles and six assisted.

This week, Panthers will begin exit interviews, checking in equipment and getting organized for the offseason. Then it's on to the 2023 season, Craig said.

"For us it's going to start right back up the following week," he said. "We're going to have to start really building on things we learned from this season. That's the thing I've stressed to the young guys. It wasn't a great season, but for you, you got to play and you got that experience. So now you're either going to build on that or let it go to waste. Hopefully they'll build on it."