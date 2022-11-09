Sarah Huckabee Sanders visits Siloam Springs

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Republican candidate for governor, visited Siloam Springs on Friday, outside of 28 Springs.

Sanders was conducting her latest round of campaign stops to meet voters as the November general election season came to a close. The event was initially supposed to be held in the conference room at 28 Springs but was moved outdoors due to the larger crowd that showed up.

The election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. At press time, election results were unavailable.

"We have spent the last two years criss-crossing the state (and have) been to all 75 counties," Sanders said. "Now we're going back to the second, third, fourth, fifth or sixth time to a lot of places, and I have to say the excitement and the enthusiasm is absolutely overwhelming in a good way."

Sanders' speech

Sanders said she and her family were encouraged by the amount of support they have seen in every area they have been. and it is a reminder that Arkansas is ready for a new generation of leadership.

She spoke about being a White House press secretary in the Trump administration and found herself in some very interesting places like when she went to Singapore with Trump for a meeting with Supreme Leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un, Sanders said.

The two-and-a-half years Sanders spent in the White House taught her to prepare for any situation she walked into, Sanders said.

Traveling down the necessary road to take Arkansas to the top will not be easy, but is necessary, Sanders said. Growing up in Arkansas -- the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee -- Sanders said this is the place where she wants to raise her three children, Scarlett, Huck and George.

Sanders also said the Arkansas she loves and that the Arkansas most people grew up in is not the one people are going to inherit if something is not done. Sanders also said people need to make sure the next governor is capable of fighting back against the "radical left and craziness coming out of Washington D.C."

"I absolutely love Arkansas," Sanders said. "I'm running for governor because this is home for me."

Sanders also said she was tired of watching Arkansas compete at the bottom when she knows it can be first or second in the nation. Sanders spoke about the need to educate and not indoctrinate children and to empower parents, not bureaucrats.

She also said Arkansas needs a leader who is focused on empowering individuals to live their best life. Sanders also said in her administration she would not only support law enforcement but also make sure they have the resources and training needed to do their job.

"I'm confident that I can step in on day one and be both the fighter and the leader that our state needs," Sanders said. "I'm ready to lead on day one, and I won't let you down."

Sanders' three kids will the be the basis for every decision she makes as governor, she said. Sanders said her three kids serve as a permanent reminder of everything that's at stake but also keep her humble.

Lastly, Sanders told the crowd that it is important for everybody to show up and vote.

"We want to send a clear, strong message who Arkansas is and what we're about on Nov. 8," Sanders said. "I promise I won't let you down and will take Arkansas to the very top."

Reactions from attendees

Andy Weaver said it was a great event and that he was happy to be here. Amy Brooker, a member of the Siloam Springs Republican Women, said she knew Sanders as a child.

"It's so exciting to see Sarah out and about," Brooker said. "She's going to be a great governor."

A few people showed up carrying signs for Sanders' Democrat opponent, Chris Jones, and stood across the street by the Arvest Bank location.

Ben Bergstrom said he saw an internet ad that morning that Sanders was coming to Siloam Springs and is not a fan of her politics and thought the least he could do was come and hold a sign for Jones near Sanders' event.

Matt Feyerabend called Sanders' politics "totally atrocious," and that Sanders is 100 percent a part of the Jerry Falwell/Trump white Christian Evangelical movement that, Feyerabend, said was deeply fascist and deeply rooted in the history of racism and white supremacy.

Feyerabend said he thinks Jones would be the better candidate for Arkansas.

"What we really need to focus on is building better communities, building better schools, feeding and housing the people in our state," Feyerabend said.