Seventh graders tie Shiloh Christian in final game

The Siloam Springs seventh grade football team wrapped up its 2022 season with a 0-0 tie against Shiloh Christian on Saturday morning at Champions Stadium in Springdale.

Kaiden Allen led the Panthers (2-6-2) with 57 rushing yards, while Braxton Russell had 22 rushing yards.

Defensively, Adam Turner had seven tackles, while Russell, Zachary Bias and Felix Reynoso each had five tackles.

Jayden Coleman, Dean Floyd and Kyle Honn each had four tackles.

Siloam Springs lost the fifth quarter game 6-0.

Austin Lee led the Panthers with 88 rushing yards, while Caden Noel had 15 rushing yards.

Brody Long, Jayden Olenick and Silas Brewer each had two tackles.

Ninth-grade

The Siloam Springs ninth grade football team was defeated 44-0 in its season finale at Shiloh Christian on Saturday morning.

The Panthers finish the season with a record of 2-7 overall.