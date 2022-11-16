Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Opinion Sports Business Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arrests and citatioins

by From Staff Reports | November 16, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Nov. 7

• Dean Gonzalis, 45, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Steven Tyler Davis, 26, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Nov. 8

• Brian Duane Utley, 46, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Franklin Sagastume-Fiueroa, 37, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; warrant for forgery for WCSO.

• Justin Keith Sargent, 47, arrested in connection with parole violations.

Nov. 9

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with theft of property.

Nov. 10

Lonnie L Smith, 59, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 11

• James Bradley Watkins, 32, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree.

• Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• George Melvin Owens, 56, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

• Lamar Ashley Henson, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• James Bradley Watkins, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 12

• Richard Seth Myers, 36, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; no drivers license.

• Baylie Christine Keith, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lailani Elizabeth Dadula, 18, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 13

• Anneliese Michelle Walters, 34, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/ vehicle; obstructing governmental operations.

• Chad Albert Douthit, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Print Headline: Arrests and citatioins

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT