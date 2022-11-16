Arrests and citatioins

Nov. 7

• Dean Gonzalis, 45, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Steven Tyler Davis, 26, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Nov. 8

• Brian Duane Utley, 46, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Franklin Sagastume-Fiueroa, 37, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; warrant for forgery for WCSO.

• Justin Keith Sargent, 47, arrested in connection with parole violations.

Nov. 9

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with theft of property.

Nov. 10

Lonnie L Smith, 59, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 11

• James Bradley Watkins, 32, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree.

• Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• George Melvin Owens, 56, arrested in connection with public intoxication.

• Lamar Ashley Henson, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• James Bradley Watkins, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 12

• Richard Seth Myers, 36, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; no drivers license.

• Baylie Christine Keith, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lailani Elizabeth Dadula, 18, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 13

• Anneliese Michelle Walters, 34, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/ vehicle; obstructing governmental operations.

• Chad Albert Douthit, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.