Arrests and citatioins

Nov. 7
• Dean Gonzalis, 45, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Steven Tyler Davis, 26, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
Nov. 8
• Brian Duane Utley, 46, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Franklin Sagastume-Fiueroa, 37, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; warrant for forgery for WCSO.
• Justin Keith Sargent, 47, arrested in connection with parole violations.
Nov. 9
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with theft of property.
Nov. 10
Lonnie L Smith, 59, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 11
• James Bradley Watkins, 32, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree.
• Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• George Melvin Owens, 56, arrested in connection with public intoxication.
• Lamar Ashley Henson, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• James Bradley Watkins, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 12
• Richard Seth Myers, 36, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test; no drivers license.
• Baylie Christine Keith, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Lailani Elizabeth Dadula, 18, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 13
• Anneliese Michelle Walters, 34, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/ vehicle; obstructing governmental operations.
• Chad Albert Douthit, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.