BIKING: Siloam Springs claims second straight NICA varsity team state championship





FAYETTEVILLE -- Siloam Springs earned some prestigious hardware after the National Interscholastic Cycling Association state championship race in Centennial Park on Nov. 6, but league director Terry Coddington says the communities are the big winners.

Siloam Springs repeated as overall varsity state champions as the four-race season wrapped Sunday. Siloam Springs sophomore Sterling Maples claimed the boy's varsity overall individual title, Naomi Seauve won the JV2 girls title and Amelie Seauve finished as the 7th-8th grade Level 3 girls champion with several more Siloam Springs athletes on the final podiums.

"This season was like a four-lap race and going into lap number three we were in first place and you're really, really hoping, but you've still got to finish that last race," Siloam Springs NICA coach Glen Carte said. "We've been putting in a lot of volunteer hours, the kids rode really, really hard. It's been a lot of fun. Winning back-to-back is not an easy thing to do. Super proud of the kids, super proud."

In NICA it's not just race results that are counted. Volunteer hours and participation are included to determine the rankings for teams and individuals. Coddington said the league's student athletes put in more than 8,000 volunteer hours this year.

"It was an amazing year," Coddington said. "We start practicing in July, and to end here at this special venue, it's just a whole progression all year. We're just shy of 900 kids in the league all across the state. And we had a lot of new people come in and getting excited about it. It's hard to put it into words how much this program invests in youth development. It's not just mountain bike racing. To say that we did 8,673 volunteer hours invested back into the communities all across the state, and that's just athletes, tells you that this isn't just mountain bike racing. I couldn't be more proud of the kids."

The 2022 NICA season kicked off with an all girls race at Spring Hill Park in Barling in August. NICA Arkansas is the only league in the country to have organized an all girls race.

"We have our GRIT program, which is Girls Riding Together," Coddington said. "That is all geared toward getting more girls on bikes. We're 28% female. I want to get to 41%, because that's what other school sports are."

Next up was the prelude time trial in Russellville, followed by the four races in Barling, Hot Springs, Mountain Home and the finale in Fayetteville. Centennial Park hosted the UCI Cyclocross World Championship in January and has been home to additional international-level mountain bike and cyclocross events.

"It's such a special venue to race where the World Championship was," Coddington said. "The athletes can go home and say they raced down the same straightaway that Tom Pidcock attacked on and won the world championship. And there's something to that in cycling, no matter the discipline where you can ride the same course or road or trail as one of the pros and you can compare and that makes it special. Arkansas is blessed to have all of these things in our state. I can't think of a better venue for the foreseeable future for our final. We almost maxed out parking today. Like it was we might have been down to like the last five spots."

Carte said his team is always excited to finish the year at Centennial Park.

"This is a really, really cool venue to have a race," he said. "It's a professional, world-class course with plenty of space for all the teams to spread out. And it's something that I think most parents age 25 or older wish they had this type of program going when they were younger so that they could ride on it."

Coddington expects more growth heading into 2023. The league had 32 teams this season and just over 300 coaches across the state.

"We grow 20% to 30% every year," Coddington said. "So we'll probably be close to 1,000 kids next year and maybe 400 coaches. The secret sauce is that it is youth development on two wheels. If anyone ever comes to a race, and they see how special it is, and how big the races are, and that the kids are making friends, and they're riding their bikes, and they're having fun and, yeah, they're competing, but they're also learning some life lessons along the way."

Outreach programs throughout the winter and spring contribute to the league's growth, Coddington said.

"We work with communities that don't have NICA. And we show them how to do it," Coddington said. "A lot of communities think, 'I don't have trails, and I can't do it.' I'll use Conway as an example. When they started, they just practiced in a city park and had the largest team in the state. And they did great, and now because of that they're getting trails. That's how a NICA team can change the community."

Coddington would also like to see more mountain bike racing opportunities in the state for NICA students once they graduate.

"We had 57 seniors in our league this year that are going to go on and hopefully continue riding mountain bikes," he said. "I would love for there to be some strong collegiate cycling programs in the state. That's the next step is trying to get some of the universities to understand that this is a real sport. And we have talent in the state. And it's not only talent, but a pipeline of talent, that we could create super strong collegiate programs. If we could get them to pick up at the next stage of their riding careers. Cayden (Parker) won a bronze in a World Championship and he's a four-time national champion from Hot Springs. I'd love to see that happen."

Siloam Springs sophomore Sterling Maples battles with Haas Hall's Will Mertins at the NICA state championship race Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Centennial Park in Fayetteville. Maples won the overall varsity boys title.



Freshman girls state champion Winona Milwagon of Eureka Springs reacts at the top of a climb during the NICA state championship race Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Centennial Park in Fayetteville.



The Thaden School's Avery Roberts races in the state championship NICA race Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Centennial Park in Fayetteville. Roberts won the overall varsity girls championship.



2022 NICA Overall Individual Results

Varsity Boys

1. Sterling Maples, Siloam Springs

2. Colton Peters, River Valley Marshals

3. Will Mertins, Haas Hall

Varsity Girls

1. Avery Roberts, Thaden

2. Sarah Berkheimer, Conway

3. Landrie McLain, Bentonville

JV3 Boys

1. Isaac Anzalone, Bentonville West

2. Jacob Seauve, Siloam Springs

3. Owen Hayden, Capital City Cranks

JV3 Girls

1. Harper Moore, Bentonville West

2. Hattie Mertins, Haas Hall

3. Annika Timboe, SIloam Springs

JV2 Boys

1. Sebastian Kersh, Subiaco Academy

2. Teagun Wells, Bentonville

3. Dakota Lewis-Brentlinger, Eureka Springs

JV2 Girls

1. Naomi Seauve, Siloam Springs

2. Astrid Allen, Siloam Springs

3. Ebbie Dern, Bentonville

Freshman Boys

1. Dylan rogers, Rogers

2. Reid Ronck, Haas Hall

3. Edmond Neiderman, Thaden

Freshman Girls

1. Winona Milwagon, Eureka Springs

2. Molly Bray, Bentonville

3. Tyleigh Adams, Madison County

8th Grade Level 1 Boys

1. Maxwell Lukas, Subiaco Acadmey

2. Lane Sullivan, Capital City Cranks

3. Joshua Raymond, Thaden

8th Grade Level 2 Boys

1. Asher Givens, Jonesboro

2. Cade Lewis, Fayetteville

3. Deven Patel, Capital City Cranks

7th Grade Level 1 Boys

1. Osvaldo Mardones, Hot Springs

2. Brae Deal, Russellville

3. Jack Nevle, Springdale

7th-8th Grade Level 3 Boys

1. Preston Ronck, Haas Hall

2. Tristan Birdsong, Conway

3. Alex Wagner, Washington Jr. High

7th-8th Grade Level 3 Girls

1. Amelie Seauve, SIloam Springs

2. Makaela Rogers, Fayetteville

2. Alaura Rogers, Fayetteville

7th-8th Grade Level 1 Girls

1. Bailey Brown, Lincoln Jr. High

2. Jenna Erickson, Eureka Springs

3. Ammi Boyle, Lincoln Jr. High

6th Grade Level 1 Boys

1. Tatum Perez, Capital City Cranks

2. Aden Murillo, Washington Jr. High

3. William Cyster, Lincoln Jr. High

6th Grade Level 1 Girls

1. Matilda Thessing, Capital City Cranks

2. Claire Dewey, Siloam Springs

3. Evelyn Jane Randolph, Arkansas Arts Academy

6th-7th Grade Level 2 Boys

1. Gwilym Stevens, Thaden

2. Nolan Bishop, Washington Jr. High

3. Calen Hale, Fulbright Jr. High

6th-8th Grade Level 2 Girls

1. Charlie Collett, Lincoln Jr. High

2. Lael Bray, Lincoln Jr. High

3. Maya Rogers, Lincoln Jr. High



