Citizens vote Hunt for second term, Dees wins Senate 35

Voters re-elected Ward 1 Director Mindy Hunt to a second four-year term on Tuesday, Nov. 8, as well as voting to keep the split of the one percent sales tax.

Hunt received 706 votes or 69.28 percent of the vote while her opponent James McGuirk received 313 votes or 30.72 percent of the votes, according to the unofficial results from vote.bentoncountyar.gov.

Voters also approved Ordinance 22-15, which makes the current split for the one percent sales tax permanent, the results state.

The one percent sales tax was originally passed in the 1970s and gave 80 percent of the revenue collected to the street department and 20 percent to the general fund, according to City Administrator Phillip Patterson.

In 2013, voters approved to modify the split to 40 percent for streets, 20 percent for the police department, 20 percent to the fire department and 20 percent to the general fund, Patterson said in an earlier meting concerning the ordinance.

On Tuesday, Ordinance 22-15 earned 2,529 votes or 66.27 percent of the vote for keeping the split and 1,287 votes or 33.73 percent of the vote against the current split, the results state. If the split was voted down,the tax would have reverted to its original split, Patterson said.

A 0.25 percent sales tax for a new jail for Benton County was voted down by citizens, the results state. There were 55,690 votes or 62.45 percent against the tax and 33,485 votes or 37.55 percent of the vote for the tax, the results state.

Along with the 0.25 percent sales tax, voters also did not approve bonds for the jail and a 0.125 percent sales and use tax with a vote of 55,996 votes or 63.40 percent of the vote against the proposal and 32,325 votes or 36.60 percent of the votes, the release states.

Federal Offices

U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-Ark) retained his seat with 588,676 votes or 65.85 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from results.enr.clarityelections.com.

Boozman's Democrat challenger, Natalie James, received. 276,693 votes or 30.95 percent of the vote and Kenneth Cates, a Libertarian candidate for senate received 28,553 votes or 3.19 percent of the vote, the results state.

U.S. Representative Steve Womack (R-03) will remain the representative for Arkansas' third district with 141,959 votes or 63.71 percent of the vote, the results state.

Lauren Mallett-Hays, Womack's Democrat challenger received 73,242 votes or 32.87 percent of the vote and Michael J. Kalagias, the Libertarian candidate received 7,626 votes or 3.42 percent of the vote, the results state.

State offices

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who recently visited Siloam Springs, will become Arkansas' first female governor, the results state. Sanders received 567,475 votes or 63.08 percent of the vote, the results state.

Democrat challenger Chris Jones received 315,507 votes or 35.07 percent of the vote, the results state. Ricky Dale Harrington Jr, the Libertarian candidate received 16,576 votes or 1.84 percent of the vote, the results state.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor won the race with 573,640 votes or 64.32 percent of the vote, the results state.

Kelly Ross Krout, the Democrat challenger received 285,213 votes or 31.98 percent of the vote while Libertarian candidate Frank Gilbert received 32,949 votes or 3.69 percent of the vote, the results state.

Current Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin, the Republican candidate for attorney general, won the race with 602,000 votes or 67.74 percent of the vote while Democrat challenger Jesse Gibson received 286,666 or 32.26 percent of the vote, the results state.

Republican candidate for secretary of state John Thurston retained his position with 506,412 votes or 67.17 percent of the vote, the results state.

Anna Beth Gorman, Thurston's Democrat challenger, received 291,445 votes or 32.83 percent of the vote, the results state.

Siloam Springs native and Republican candidate Tyler Dees became the first senator for the newly created Senate District 35, the results state.

Dees received 18,402 votes or 73.67 percent of the vote while Libertarian candidate Doug Peterson received 6,577 votes or 26.33 percent of the vote, the results state.

As the lone candidate for the newly created House District 17, Representative Delia Haak (R-91) received 7,100 votes or 100 percent of the vote, the results state.

Representative Robin Lundstrum (R-87) will no longer be Siloam Springs' state representative come January but will continue to serve as the representative for the newly created House District 18, the results state. Lundstrum received 6,398 votes or 62.33 percent of the vote, the results state.

Monique Jones, Lundstrum's Democrat challenger received 3,867 votes or 37.67 percent of the vote, the results state.

State constitution amendments

There were four amendments to the state constitution that went before voters this November. All four issues failed to be approved. Here is the break down for all four issues.

Issue 1, which would allow the the general assembly to call itself back into session, failed to pass with 519,426 votes or 60.94 percent of the vote against the amendment while receiving only 332,994 votes or 39.06 percent of the vote for the amendment, the results state.

Citizens also did not approve Issue 2, which would require a vote of 60 percent to place an item into the Arkansas Constitution, with 508,333 votes or 59.15 percent of the vote against the issue and 351,120 or 40.85 percent of the vote for the issue, the results state.

Issue 3, also known as the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment," narrowly failed with 437,882 votes against the amendment and 430,273 votes or 49.56 percent of the vote for the amendment, the results states.

The fourth issue regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana was not approved, the results state. Votes against the issue were 501,967 or 56.28 percent of the vote and votes for the amendment were 389,944 or 43.72 percent of the vote, the results state.