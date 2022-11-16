Community Digest

First Church Thanksgiving Dinner

First Church of Siloam Springs will have their 20th annual free community meal beginning at 12 p.m. and ending at. 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Traditional meal with turkey, ham, green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, dinner roll, and dessert. Delivery is available and you can call the church office at 479.524.6111 to order a meal for you and your family to be delivered.

Bridge Club

Siloam Springs Bridge Club meets to play bridge at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month.

The club is seeking new players who have a basic knowledge of the game. There are no membership fees. For more information call 479-524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

BGC participating in At-Risk Afterschool Program

The Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County is participating in the At-Risk Afterschool Program at the Siloam Springs unit, located at 655 Heritage Court. Snacks will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. The program will run through Sept. 30, 2023, Monday through Friday. The club follows the Siloam Springs School Calendar and its doors are open when school is in session.