Golden Eagles capture SAC tournament title

CHICKASHA, Okla. -- The John Brown women's soccer team's leading scorer came up clutch with a goal in each half and senior Chloe Griffin made six saves, vaulting the No. 21 Golden Eagles to a 2-0 victory over No. 20 Science & Arts (Okla.) and to its third-consecutive Sooner Athletic Conference tournament championship on Thursday night (Nov. 10) at McLaughlin Field.

Junior Lauren Walter set a new single-season program record with her 19th and 20th goals of the season and the Golden Eagle (15-4-0) back line held the host Drovers (16-2-1) scoreless for the first time since Aug. 27, ending USAO's 17-match unbeaten streak and handing JBU its first-ever full-time victory in the title game away from Alumni Field.

The win grants John Brown an automatic berth into the 2022 NAIA National Championships field, which is the Golden Eagles' fifth such bid -- via tournament title ‚ during the Paulsen era. The Golden Eagles will go dancing for the ninth time in program history.

"I am so proud of this team. Playing a tough opponent, on their field, and in their environment is never easy," said JBU head coach Dr. Kathleen Paulsen, after improving to 4-3-2 in tournament title bouts. "Yet, (the players) kept their heads, battled and showed a ton of resiliency tonight.

"We have met USAO in the conference championship in seven of the last eight seasons -- that is a testament to the kind of rivalry that makes a program sharper and better."

Walter opened the scoring early for the Golden Eagles, dribbling around Drover keeper Caitlin Bishop in the sixth minute before shooting a tough-angle shot from the right side for a 1-0 John Brown advantage. Sophomore Bella Graber began the play by interrupting the USAO attack in the midfield and the one-touch counter allowed junior Alyssa Henderson to corral the defensive play and send a through ball that sprung Walter one-on-one with Bishop.

Griffin made a fantastic save with 2:44 left in the first half by tracking down a header that seemed to maneuver through a forest of players packed in the box off a USAO corner kick.

The Golden Eagles heavily controlled possession in a dominant first-half effort, out-shooting the Drovers by a 6-3 margin after attempting the first six shots of the match.

Armed with the lead at halftime, John Brown pieced together an impressive defensive performance -- shades of years past -- by halting the Science & Arts attack in the midfield. A minute after Griffin's first save of the second half, John Brown earned a corner kick hanging onto a narrow one-goal advantage.

While Graber's service from the right flag was unsuccessful at generating an offensive chance, the Drover's attempt at clearance failed, and senior Emma Schoenberg quickly played a long cross from the right flank dangerously deep in enemy territory. Running onto the ball, freshman Aubrey Winter ripped a shot from the left side that Bishop sprawled to save, but the rebound was left all alone in the middle with no defender in sight, allowing Walter to deposit the insurance tally the Golden Eagles desperately sought.

Then came Griffin's chance to maintain the John Brown lead.

In the 67th minute, just five minutes after Walter's brace, the Drovers pieced together a combination play off a throw-in from the right side. Finally after a few passes and deep in the John Brown box, the SAC's Offensive Player of the Year, Alicia Rey, cut into the middle and let go of a shot from 10 yards. While partially deflected due to the defensive determination of junior Ryan Winingham, the attempt on goal was destined for the right side of the net.

Not losing composure, Griffin halted her momentum and dove back to her left where she began, and propelled herself with her left hand leading to deflect enough of the shot off the right post. Junior Aniyah Gibbs was there to clear the best Drover chance of the night.

With the clock now as the primary hurdle, the Golden Eagles clamped down even tighter, allowing just one USAO shot the remaining 22 minutes of the contest, one the Griffin tipped to the side of goal out of harm's way.

John Brown, with the clock winding down, then kept the ball in the corner for an excruciating eight final minutes of the contest. Science & Arts, unable to mount any sort of attack while digging the ball out of the corner, failed to mount any sort of comeback as the Golden Eagles avenged its earlier loss on the season at Alumni Field to USAO.

The Golden Eagles finished with a 9-7 shooting edge over its hosts, but both teams ended the evening with six shots on goal. Griffin backstopped JBU to her seventh solo shutout of the season with her six saves, while Bishop took the loss, allowing two goals on six JBU chances.

The Golden Eagles will now head to the NAIA National Championships Opening Round hosted by the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky.

JBU, the No. 3 seed, will play No. 2 seed and 14th ranked Indiana Wesleyan at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Opening Round semifinals. The other semfiinal will be No. 1 seed Cumberlands against No. 4 seed IU-Kokomo.

The winners of Thursday's matches will play at 5 p.m. Saturday, with the Opening Round winner advancing to the final site at Orange Beach, Ala.

Men

Mid-America Christian 1, John Brown 0

The JBU men's team season came to an end with a loss to #2 Mid-America Christian on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Dill Field in Oklahoma City.

The Evangels scored the game-winning goal in the 87th minute on a free kick by Ricardo Ferreira.

The Golden Eagles end the season with a record of 10-4-3 overall.