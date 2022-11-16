Sign in
Herald-Leader, NWADG host Best of Siloam Springs Breakfast

by Graham Thomas | November 16, 2022 at 8:00 a.m.
Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader The Herald-Leader and the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette hosted its annual Best of Siloam Springs Breakfast at 28 Springs on Nov. 9 in downtown Siloam Springs. Attendees were either Gold or Silver Award winners for the 2022 Best of Siloam Springs Reader's Choice Awards.

The Herald-Leader and the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette hosted its annual Best of Siloam Springs Breakfast at 28 Springs on Nov. 9 in downtown Siloam Springs. Attendees were either Gold or Silver Award winners for the 2022 Best of Siloam Springs Reader's Choice Awards. A complete list of awards can be found at https://www.facebook.com/BestofSiloamSprings/.

