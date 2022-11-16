Herald-Leader obituaries for Nov. 16, 2022

Ashley Nicole Boone Bush

Ashley Nicole Boone Bush, 33 of Jay, Okla., died Oct. 31, 2022.

She was born Aug. 1, 1989, in Rogers, Ark., to Randy and Rhonda Boone. She was a loving and caring person who loved to help people.

She is survived by her parents; fiancé, Josh Willis of Jay; son, Alexander Bush of Anderson, Mo.; daughters, Harlie Bush of Anderson, and Faith Willis of Jay; grandmother, Darlene Barnett of Rogers; brother, William Boone of Decatur, Ark.; sister, Julie Boone of Decatur.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov.ember 18, 2022, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark., with Pastor Justin White officiating.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Valkyrie Grace Willis

Valkyrie Grace Willis, infant daughter of Joshua Willis and Ashley Boone Bush, died Oct. 31, 2022.

She is survived by her father Joshua Willis of Jay, Okla.; brother, Alexander Bush of Anderson, Mo.; sisters, Harlie Bush of Anderson and Faith Willis of Jay; maternal grandparents, Randy and Rhonda Boone of Decatur, Ark.; paternal grandparents, Traci and David Willis of Jay, Okla.; maternal great grandmother Darlene Barnett of Rogers, Ark.; paternal great grandmother, Brenda Stark of Carthage, Mo., paternal great grandparents, Bob and Carolyn Wilkes of Gentry, Ark.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark., with Pastor Justin White officiating.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Samuel Lamont

Samuel Lamont, 76, of Perryville, Ark., died Nov. 8, 2022, in Little Rock, Ark.

He was born on Oct. 10, 1946, to Robert and Etalca Lamont in Tahlequah, Okla.

He was married to Evelyn "Wisley" Lamont in Wedington, Ark. He was a Vietnam Era Veteran, member of the Air Force.

He is preceded in death by wife; parents, Robert and Etalca Lamont; sister, Patricia Lamont; and brother Robert Lamont.

He is survived by his son, Sam Lamont of Perryville; brother, Gary Lamont and wife Joyne of Tulsa, Okla.; brother, Mike Lamont and wife Kathy of Fayetteville, Ark.; three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs, Ark.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Opal Marie (Wear) Lewellen

Opal Marie (Wear) Lewellen, 82, of Gentry, Ark., died Nov. 10, 2022, at the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

She was born Aug. 29, 1940 in Garden City, Kan., to Leland Wear and Elsie (Plummer) Wear.

She spent her childhood in Anderson, Mo., and moved with her family to Gentry when she was 13 years old.

She attended and graduated from Ozark Adventist Academy, in Gentry.

She met Earl Lewellen on a creek bank, while taking a break from picking green beans. They were married in 1958, and raised four children.

She was a homemaker and reared most of her grandchildren until they reached elementary school age. She was the matriarch of her family.

She enjoyed many hobbies, including gardening, embroidery, camping, fishing, puzzles, reading and playing dominos with her family. She attended the First Baptist Church, in Gentry.

She is preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Cecil Wear, Ray Wear and Billy; sisters, Melba, Wilma, and Shirley (Wear) McCartney-Ohl.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda Williams, and husband Keith, of Gentry; Mary Bailey, and husband David, of Gentry; Sharon Jones, and husband Chuck, of Siloam Springs, Ark..; her son, Raymond Lewellen, and wife Betty, of Seligman, Mo.; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers: Walter Wear, of Gentry; David Wear, of New Mexico; John Wear, of Alabama; Frank Lee, of Gentry; Joe Lee, of Gentry; sisters: Pat McKinley, of Oklahoma; Ann Coker, of Tennessee; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.

A memorial service was held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at First Baptist Church, in Gentry.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Margaret McCollum Barnum

Margaret McCollum Barnum, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Nov. 11, 2022, at the Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born July 7, 1949, to Elmo and Margaret McCollum in Galveston, Texas. She was a truck driver and a great cook. She will be remembered by many as a best friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by one son, James Barnum of Alabama; special daughter Annette Vining and Husband Steve of Dayton, Texas; caretakers Tammy Hutson and Randal Greer of Siloam Springs; two grandchildren, three adopted grandchildren, one niece and many friends.

Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of cremation arrangements.

Wayne Fredrick Smith

Wayne Fredrick Smith, 86, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Nov. 8, 2022, in his home.

He was born Dec. 11, 1935, to Clarence and Florence Smith.

He married to Bonnie "Shikles" Smith on Sept. 9, 2008, in Reno, Nev.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, of the home; three sons; 10 grandchildren; and one sister.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Tori Lynn Turman

Tori Lynn Turman, 6, of Jay, Okla., died Nov. 4, 2022.

She was born Dec. 10, 2015, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Ty and Darla Turman.

She was a first grader, homeschooled by her mom. She loved singing and dancing, playing with dolls with her sister Kimmi, and spending time with her family. She loved Jesus and couldn't wait for the day she would have a glorified body, raised in strength in Heaven. She also loved her daddy, who carried her with him to Heaven and into the arms of Jesus.

She is survived by her mother of the home; sister, Mia Turman, of the home; brother, Ronin Turman, of the home; sister, Kimmi Turman, of the home; paternal grandparents, Jerry and Frances Turman, of Stilwell, Okla.; uncle Thad Turman and aunt Melissa, of Stephenville, Texas; uncle Tannen Turman and aunt JP, of Rocky Mountain, Okla.; and many cousins.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Siloam Springs Bible Church with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

She loved donating to the Good Samaritan Operation Christmas Child, and filling shoe boxes with gifts, please consider donating a shoe box in honor of Tori.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Tylen "Ty" Lee Turman

Tylen "Ty" Lee Turman, 43, of Jay, Okla., died Nov. 4, 2022.

He was born on February 6, 1979, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Jerry Lee Turman and Frances Engel Turman.

He received his bachelor's degree in finance from Northeastern State University, in Tahlequah, Okla., and his master's degree in international business from John Brown University. He was a personal investment advisor.

He married Darla Kay Goldman on Aug. 9, 2003, and together they had four children.

He was passionate about serving Christ. He was a member of Siloam Springs Bible Church, where he was an elder and served as a youth leader and Sunday school teacher.

He is survived by his wife of the home; children, Mia, Ronin, and Kimmi, of the home; parents, Jerry and Frances Turman, of Stilwell, Okla.; brother, Thad Turman and wife Melissa, of Stephenville, Texas; brother, Tannen Turman and wife JP, of Rocky Mountain, Okla.; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Wasson Funeral Home, in Siloam Springs.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Siloam Springs Bible Church, with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.