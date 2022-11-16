Hornets blast through Haymakers

COLCORD, Okla. -- Colcord delivered an early knockout punch to the Haskell Haymakers on Friday night.

Cooper Mott rushed for a 68-yard touchdown run on Colcord's first offensive play and the Hornets were off and running in a 47-0 victory over Haskell in the opening round of the Oklahoma Class A playoffs.

Colcord (11-0), the undefeated District A-7 champions, rushed for 377 yards and piled up 482 yards of offense, while holding the Haymakers to just 183 total yards.

"We just keep trying to improve every week," said Colcord coach Austin Martin. "We take everything serious in practice -- offense, defense, special teams -- and we just want to be a complete team."

Mott, the sophomore running back, rushed for 163 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns. Junior quarterback Gabe Winfield rushed for 133 yards on 10 carries three touchdowns and passed for another touchdown.

Defensively, Colcord forced six Haskell turnovers, intercepting three passes and recovering three fumbles.

Colcord received the opening kickoff and, after a five-yard penalty, Mott went around the left side for the 68-yard touchdown run as Colcord went up 7-0 with 11 minutes, 38 seconds left in the first quarter.

Martin said the quick start was definitely a plus for the Hornets.

"Football's crazy," Martin said. "Everything can go your way, or everything can go the other way. So we hope we're prepared for everything. We want to do our assignment, have effort and play as a team and see where it falls."

Colcord kicked off to the Haymakers, but the kick went into no-man's land and Colcord's Treyden Larmon recovered the ball at the 33.

The Hornets' drove down to the six-yard line, where the drive stalled and Colcord had to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Jesse Martinez.

Colcord's offense had to punt on its next two possessions, but the second punt was fumbled and Colcord's Asaskey Pendry recovered at the Haskell 21. On the first play of the second quarter, Winfield threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Larmon with 11:54 left in the half. Winfield ran in the two-point conversion for an 18-0 lead.

After forcing a Haskell punt, the Colcord offense took over and produced the first of two straight one-play touchdown drives -- both TD runs by Winfield.

The junior QB ran for a 49-yard touchdown and followed that with a 23-yard touchdown run with 6:15 left as Colcord pulled ahead 33-0 at the half.

Winfield would add a two-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Mott also had a fourth quarter TD run of nine yards to set the final score.

Haskell quarterback Brannon Westmoreland completed 10 of 26 passes for 155 yards with three interceptions. Receiver Dylan Ozinga caught three passes for 73 yards, while Lucas King had five catches for 40 yards and an interception on defense.

Colcord's Cade Linn had 12 assisted tackles and two solo tackles, while Winfield had four solo tackles and six assisted tackles.

The Hornets had eight sacks, led by two from Malachi January and one each from Mott, Larmon, Linn, Khaleeal Penn, Caleb Skidgel and Anthony Perez.

Martinez, Eyan Williams and Mott each had interceptions, while Sawyer Sherrell recovered a fumble on defense.

Pendry added 55 rushing yards on 10 carries for Colcord, while Martinez had three carries for 26 yards.

Winfield completed 8 of 18 passes for 105 yards. Bocanegra led with three catches for 44 yards, while Williams had two catches for 28 yards, Martinez two catches for 13 yards and Larmon one catch for 20 yards.

"Defense played good. Offense did too," Martin said. "They got us off to a good start. I think really our special teams was really a big key to us, making some big stops when we needed to."

The Hornets now advance to the second round where they'll host Tonkawa (10-1, 6-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Buccaneers finished second in District A-5, with their only loss to Hominy 27-21 on Oct. 21. Tonkawa defeated Mounds 61-6 on Friday in the opening round of the playoffs.

Tonkawa last played Colcord in the opening round 2018 playoffs, winning 55-12, on its way to winning the Class state championship. Tonkawa also played Colcord in 1998, Martin said.

"They're just a good traditional Class A football program," he said. "They're always well coached and play hard, tough kids."

Maud 60, Oaks-Mission 8

The Oaks-Mission Warriors' season came to an end Friday in the opening round of the Class C playoffs with a 60-8 loss at Maud.

The Warriors finish the season at 6-5 overall.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Colcord (Okla.) sophomore running back Cooper Mott runs for a 68-yard touchdown on the game's first offensive play Friday, Nov. 11, against Haskell (Okla.) in the opening round of the Oklahoma Class A playoffs.

