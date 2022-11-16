India Lewis Panther Classic
Tuesday-Saturday
Tuesday's results
at Panther Activity Center
Girls
Van Buren vs. Springdale George, (n)
Siloam Springs vs. Westville, Okla., (n)
Boys
Van Buren vs. Springdale George, (n)
Siloam Springs vs. Westville, Okla., (n)
at Panther Den
Girls
Springdale Southwest vs. Stilwell, Okla., (n)
Boys
Springdale Southwest vs. Stilwell, Okla., (n)
Wednesday's games
at Panther Activity Center
Girls
Farmington vs. Lifeway Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Rogers vs. Springdale George, 7 p.m.
Boys
Farmington vs. Lifeway Christian, 5:45 p.m.
Rogers vs. Springdale George, 8:15 p.m.
at Panther Den
Girls
Springdale Lakeside vs. Providence Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Huntsville vs. Van Buren, 7 p.m.
Boys
Springdale Lakeside vs. Providence Academy, 5:45 p.m.
Huntsville vs. Van Buren, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday's games
at Panther Activity Center
Girls
Springdale Southwest vs. Siloam Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Springdale Lakeside vs. Lifeway Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys
Springdale Southwest vs. Siloam Springs, 5:45 p.m.
Springdale Lakeside vs. Lifeway Christian, 8:15 p.m.
at Panther Den
Girls
Westville, Okla. vs. Stilwell, Okla., 4:30 p.m.
Providence vs. Farmington, 7 p.m.
Boys
Westville, Okla. vs. Stilwell, Okla., 5:45 p.m.
Providence vs. Farmington, 8:15 p.m.
Friday's games
at Panther Den
Girls
Rogers vs. Huntsville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys
Rogers vs. Huntsville, 5:45 p.m.
Saturday's games
at Panther Activity Center
Girls
Van Buren vs. Rogers, 9:30 a.m.
Stilwell, Okla. vs. Siloam Springs, Noon
Farmington vs. Springdale Lakeside, 2:30 p.m.
Boys
Van Buren vs. Rogers, 10:45 a.m.
Stilwell, Okla. vs. Siloam Springs, 1:15 p.m.
Farmington vs. Springdale Lakeside, 3:45 p.m.
at Panther Den
Girls
Springdale George vs. Huntsville, 9:30 a.m.
Westville, Okla. vs. Springdale Southwest, Noon
Lifeway Christian vs. Providence Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Boys
Springdale George vs. Huntsville, 10:45 a.m.
Westville, Okla. vs. Springdale Southwest, 1:15 p.m.
Lifeway Christian vs. Providence Academy, 3:45 p.m.