India Lewis Panther Classic

by Graham Thomas | November 16, 2022 at 7:55 a.m.

Tuesday-Saturday

Tuesday's results

at Panther Activity Center

Girls

Van Buren vs. Springdale George, (n)

Siloam Springs vs. Westville, Okla., (n)

Boys

Van Buren vs. Springdale George, (n)

Siloam Springs vs. Westville, Okla., (n)

at Panther Den

Girls

Springdale Southwest vs. Stilwell, Okla., (n)

Boys

Springdale Southwest vs. Stilwell, Okla., (n)

Wednesday's games

at Panther Activity Center

Girls

Farmington vs. Lifeway Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Rogers vs. Springdale George, 7 p.m.

Boys

Farmington vs. Lifeway Christian, 5:45 p.m.

Rogers vs. Springdale George, 8:15 p.m.

at Panther Den

Girls

Springdale Lakeside vs. Providence Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Huntsville vs. Van Buren, 7 p.m.

Boys

Springdale Lakeside vs. Providence Academy, 5:45 p.m.

Huntsville vs. Van Buren, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday's games

at Panther Activity Center

Girls

Springdale Southwest vs. Siloam Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Springdale Lakeside vs. Lifeway Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys

Springdale Southwest vs. Siloam Springs, 5:45 p.m.

Springdale Lakeside vs. Lifeway Christian, 8:15 p.m.

at Panther Den

Girls

Westville, Okla. vs. Stilwell, Okla., 4:30 p.m.

Providence vs. Farmington, 7 p.m.

Boys

Westville, Okla. vs. Stilwell, Okla., 5:45 p.m.

Providence vs. Farmington, 8:15 p.m.

Friday's games

at Panther Den

Girls

Rogers vs. Huntsville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys

Rogers vs. Huntsville, 5:45 p.m.

Saturday's games

at Panther Activity Center

Girls

Van Buren vs. Rogers, 9:30 a.m.

Stilwell, Okla. vs. Siloam Springs, Noon

Farmington vs. Springdale Lakeside, 2:30 p.m.

Boys

Van Buren vs. Rogers, 10:45 a.m.

Stilwell, Okla. vs. Siloam Springs, 1:15 p.m.

Farmington vs. Springdale Lakeside, 3:45 p.m.

at Panther Den

Girls

Springdale George vs. Huntsville, 9:30 a.m.

Westville, Okla. vs. Springdale Southwest, Noon

Lifeway Christian vs. Providence Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Boys

Springdale George vs. Huntsville, 10:45 a.m.

Westville, Okla. vs. Springdale Southwest, 1:15 p.m.

Lifeway Christian vs. Providence Academy, 3:45 p.m.

