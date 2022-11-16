JBU women 5-0 after wins over Evangel, OKWU

OKLAHOMA CITY -- After shooting a blistering 62 percent from the field in the first half, what was once a 22-point Golden Eagle lead slimmed to just one possession, but a fantastic run to end the game powered the John Brown University women's basketball team to a 71-59 win over Evangel (Mo.) on the final day of the Mid-America Christian Classic on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 12) inside the Gaulke Activity Center.

John Brown used a timely triple and a layup in transition from senior Lisa Vanoverberghe down the stretch, and sophomore Emily Sanders grabbed Vanoverberghe's miss on the ensuing free throw and laid in the dagger with 51 seconds left, allowing the Golden Eagles to end the game on an 11-2 run after the Valor (0-4) had cut the margin to three, continuing JBU's season-opening five-game winning streak.

The undefeated Golden Eagles opened the afternoon shooting 18-of-29 from the floor through the first 20 minutes and broke open a one-point game, 10-9, by running away on a 25-6 rally to open a 20-point lead (35-15) with 2:35 left in the first half. During the stretch, JBU boasted seven different scorers, while the Valor were limited to a 3-of-13 stretch from the floor, made worse by seven turnovers.

Vanoverberghe's layup to open the second half extended the lead to an afternoon-high 22 points, 42-20, but an 18-8 run by Evangel to finish the quarter allowed the Valor to pull within a more manageable 12 points, 50-38, with 10 minutes remaining.

Evangel continued the momentum, powered by its full-court press, and scored 15 of the fourth's first 21 points. Now within three points, the squads traded four-point spurts until the final stretch with John Brown holding a narrow 60-57 advantage.

With three minutes remaining, JBU converted 5-of-7 from the floor --powered by Vanoverberghe's five-point outburst -- with senior Tarrah Stephens and junior Natalie Smith adding layups to end Evangel's comeback hopes.

The last field goal of the game allowed Smith to finish with a game-high 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the floor as she added five rebounds and two blocks. Stephens and Vanoverberghe each contributed 14 points apiece, and both secured five caroms and combined to finish the afternoon 12-of-27 from the field.

Stephens and graduate student Maci Mains passed out four assists each. Despite a slow stretch through the third quarter, John Brown shot 55 percent (30-of-55) overall, and limited the Valor to 24-of-64 (38 percent) and just 5-of-21 from behind the arc.

Evangel grabbed a rare rebounding advantage, 37-32, but couldn't convert their 18 offensive rebounds into a meaningful advantage.

Now armed with a 5-0 start to the season, John Brown will open Sooner Athletic play on Thursday night (Nov. 17) when Science & Arts (Okla.) makes its way to Siloam Springs for an early evening matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the heavyweight contest will air live on the SAC Sports Network.

John Brown 84, Oklahoma Wesleyan 24

For the second time in seven days, the John Brown University women's basketball team used its defense to piece together a 40-minute romping of Oklahoma Wesleyan, this time in an 84-24 fashion, on Friday night (Nov. 11) inside the Gaulke Activity Center.

Sporting the nation's top defense through the first four games of the season, the Golden Eagles kept OKWU to a 13 percent shooting effort from the floor (7-of-54) and forced the Eagles (1-2) into 19 turnovers. Wesleyan scored six of its 24 points from the free throw line.

Senior Tarrah Stephens led all scorers with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while junior Bella Irlenborn came off the bench to provide John Brown with 11 points -- hitting three triples -- on 4-of-7 shooting from the field.

Sophomore Emily Sanders also scored 10 points and grabbed five boards, four on the offensive glass.

John Brown handily outrebounded Wesleyan, 52-36, and enjoyed a 32-6 scoring advantage in the paint.

After taking a 40-13 advantage into the locker room at halftime, JBU came out and held a 25-11 scoring advantage in the third quarter to bolster the lead to 41, 65-24. Then, in the fourth, it was all Golden Eagles in a 19-0 drubbing in which Oklahoma Wesleyan was unable to score a point in the final 10 minutes of play.

Jessa Gilyard led OKWU with seven points and six rebounds.