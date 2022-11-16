Main Street Siloam Springs holds Holiday Open House

Main Street Siloam Springs held its annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, Nov. 13, in downtown Siloam Springs.

Holiday Open House kicks off the Shop Small mindset as well as the holiday season, according to Abby Trinidad, the events and marketing coordinator for Main Street Siloam Springs. In The Lobby at The Brick Ballroom, Main Street had a hot chocolate bar manned by Kevin Roberts of Barbecue Syndicate.

Sponsors for the event were Simmons Foods and Centennial Bank, who held a giveaway for a gift card to Occasions, said Alice Corder, a loan officer at Centennial Bank. Trinidad said she was happy with the turnout for Holiday Open House.

"It's been great," Trinidad said. "I think the weather turned out to where people want to walk around and join us and we've got a good turnout so far."

Different businesses offered different discounts and promotions for the event. Siloam Flowers & Gifts offered 20 percent off storewide. Store Associate Raylene Beckett said there were a lot of people in to shop as well as others coming in just to check out the store.

Heart of the Home offered 10 percent off storewide as well as offering a free tote bag with a purchase of $15 while supplies lasted, according to a sign posted on the door.

"We've had a good steady flow," said Heart of the Home Owner Robin Waits. "People are definitely in the mood to Christmas shop."

The resale shop 2 Gals Junk was offering 25 percent off fall items and was covering the tax for customers for the Holiday Open House.

Occasions got a jump on Christmas with 15 percent off Christmas items and offered ChilliVanilli Coffee and snacks while "The Santa Clause" played in the background.

Other shops participating in the Holiday Open House included:

• Ability Tree Art Studio & Store

• Cafe on Broadway

• Creative Corner on Broadway

• Broken Vessels Pottery Studio

• Creekside Taproom

•.WellSpring Market

• Beautiful Lives Siloam Springs.