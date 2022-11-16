Ninth-grade teams open season with wins





The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys basketball team defeated Huntsville 39-28 on Saturday inside the Panther Den.

The Panthers led 10-2 after the first quarter and 15-10 at halftime. Siloam Springs took a 33-18 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Evan Allen led the Panthers with 10 points, while A.J. Moore had nine, Crew Webb eight, Stewart Schwaninger six, and Cole Pittman, Eli Mann, Brady Butler each with two.

The ninth-grade boys were scheduled to play Westville, Okla., on Monday in the India Lewis Panther Classic, but the game was moved to Tuesday because of inclement weather. Results were not available at presstime. The Panthers are back in action at 5:45 p.m. Thursday against Springdale Southwest in the India Lewis Panther Classic.

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls picked up a 38-37 win over Huntsville on Saturday inside Panther Activity Center.

The Lady Panthers led 9-7 after the first quarter and 16-15 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled ahead 31-22 going into the fourth quarter.

Morgan Jones led the Lady Panthers with 15 points, while Keelyn Seagraves and Natalie Perez each had eight, Kenlee Moore four and Reagan Bishop three.

The ninth-grade girls were scheduled to play Westville, Okla., on Monday in the India Lewis Panther Classic, but the game was moved to Tuesday because of inclement weather. Results were not available at presstime. The Lady Panthers are back in action at 5:45 p.m. Thursday against Springdale Southwest in the India Lewis Panther Classic.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys defeated Huntsville 39-13 on Saturday inside the Panther Den.

The Panthers led 13-3 after the first quarter and 18-7 at halftime. Siloam Springs took a 30-13 lead going into the fourth quarter and outscored the Eagles 9-0 in the fourth.

Ryan Shipp led the Panthers with 15 points, while Brady Addington had eight, Brock Ellingson seven, Gavin Kooistra five and Chris Gunter and Averi Ratliff each with two.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Siloam Springs won at Rogers Oakdale 44-24.

The Panthers led 12-4 after the first quarter and 22-18 at halftime. Siloam Springs led 26-20 going into the fourth quarter and outscored Oakdale 18-4 in the fourth.

Shipp and Addington each had 11 to lead Siloam Springs, while Kooistra had nine and Kaden Dunn and Nico Anglin-Rovira each with five.

The eighth-grade boys are back in action Monday, Nov. 21, at home against Providence Academy.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls picked up a 35-19 victory over Huntsville on Saturday inside Panther Activity Center.

The Lady Panthers led 12-2 after the first quarter and 22-4 at halftime. Siloam Springs led 28-13 going into the fourth quarter.

Juleeann Dunn led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, while Madison Workman had 13, Hope Nam six and Erika Ellis and Landry Ladner each with one.

The eighth-grade girls are back in action Monday, Nov. 21, at home against Gentry.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys defeated Huntsville 32-16 on Saturday inside the Panther Den.

The Panthers led 15-14 after the first quarter and 20-14 at halftime and 26-14 going into the fourth quarter. Siloam Springs held Huntsville scoreless in both the second and third quarters.

Christian Linn led the Panthers with eight points, while Marcus Smith had seven, Kyle Honn six, Skyler Hipp and Cale Sutulovich each with four, Jaxon Stopp two and Blake Hough one.

The seventh-graders won at Rogers Oakdale 30-12 on Thursday in Rogers.

The Panthers led 4-3 after the first quarter and 13-7 at halftime. Siloam Springs outscored Oakdale 7-2 in the third to take a 20-9 lead going into the fourth.

Smith led Siloam Springs with seven points, while Jack Cureton had five, Linn and Sutulovich each with four, Jayden Coleman, Honn, Austin Lee, Caden Noel and Boyd Wimberly each with two points.

The Panthers are back in action at home against Gentry on Monday.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls lost 33-13 to Huntsville on Saturday inside Panther Activity Center.

The Lady Panthers trailed 6-2 after the first quarter, 18-7 at halftime and 23-8 going into the fourth quarter.

Abby O'Brien led the Lady Panthers with eight points, while Heidi Jenks had three and Yessica Salazar two.

The Lady Panthers are back in action Monday at home against Gentry.



