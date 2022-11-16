Sign in
On Tap

by Graham Thomas | November 16, 2022 at 7:00 a.m.

(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]

Thursday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Science & Arts at JBU women 6 p.m.

Science & Arts at JBU men 7:45 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NAIA Opening Round Semifinals

at Williamsburg, Ky.

John Brown women vs. Indiana Wesleyan 5 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

India Lewis Panther Classic

Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 9th 4:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

India Lewis Panther Classic

Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 9th 5:45 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Providence Academy at Siloam Springs 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Providence Academy at Siloam Springs 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Oklahoma Class A Playoffs

Tonkawa at Colcord 7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU women at Texas Wesleyan 2 p.m.

JBU men at Texas Wesleyan 3:45 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NAIA Opening Round Finals

at Williamsburg, Ky. (If necessary)

John Brown women vs. TBA 5 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

NAIA Opening Round

John Brown vsl Bellevue (Neb.) 5 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

India Lewis Panther Classic

Stilwell, Okla. at Siloam Springs 9th Noon

JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL

India Lewis Panther Classic

Stilwell, Okla. at Siloam Springs 9th 1:15 p.m.

Monday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Ecclesia at JBU women 5 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gentry at Siloam Springs 7th 4:30 p.m.

Gentry at Siloam Springs 8th 5:45 p.m.

Gentry at Siloam Springs 9th 7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL

Gentry at Siloam Springs 7th 4:30 p.m.

Gentry at Siloam Springs 9th 5:45 p.m.

Providence Acad. at Siloam Springs 8th 7 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Evangel at JBU men 4:05 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber 7:30 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.

Print Headline: On Tap

