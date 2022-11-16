(Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail sports editor Graham Thomas at [email protected]
Thursday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Science & Arts at JBU women 6 p.m.
Science & Arts at JBU men 7:45 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NAIA Opening Round Semifinals
at Williamsburg, Ky.
John Brown women vs. Indiana Wesleyan 5 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
India Lewis Panther Classic
Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 9th 4:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
India Lewis Panther Classic
Springdale Southwest at Siloam Springs 9th 5:45 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Providence Academy at Siloam Springs 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Providence Academy at Siloam Springs 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Oklahoma Class A Playoffs
Tonkawa at Colcord 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
JBU women at Texas Wesleyan 2 p.m.
JBU men at Texas Wesleyan 3:45 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NAIA Opening Round Finals
at Williamsburg, Ky. (If necessary)
John Brown women vs. TBA 5 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
NAIA Opening Round
John Brown vsl Bellevue (Neb.) 5 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
India Lewis Panther Classic
Stilwell, Okla. at Siloam Springs 9th Noon
JUNIOR HIGH BOYS BASKETBALL
India Lewis Panther Classic
Stilwell, Okla. at Siloam Springs 9th 1:15 p.m.
Monday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Ecclesia at JBU women 5 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gentry at Siloam Springs 7th 4:30 p.m.
Gentry at Siloam Springs 8th 5:45 p.m.
Gentry at Siloam Springs 9th 7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gentry at Siloam Springs 7th 4:30 p.m.
Gentry at Siloam Springs 9th 5:45 p.m.
Providence Acad. at Siloam Springs 8th 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Evangel at JBU men 4:05 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Siloam Springs at Springdale Har-Ber 7:30 p.m.
