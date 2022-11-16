Panthers shrug off Bobcats in season-opener

Siloam Springs' boys wrapped up their first game of the 2022-23 season with a victory and plenty to work on.

Dalton Newman scored a career-high 29 points as the Panthers held off a scrappy Berryville team 53-44 inside Panther Activity Center on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

"It was a really good first game," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Stewart. "It showed us a lot of things that we need to do better."

Nate Vachon added 11 points for Siloam Springs (1-0), while Jaxson Spence chipped in nine and Nathan Hawbaker and Cam Blackfox each scored two.

Berryville's D.J. Colbert hit five 3-pointers and led the Bobcats with 24 points, while Jake Wilson had 10 and Nate Allen nine.

Newman scored the Panthers' first eight points, but the Panthers found themselves trailing 11-8 after Berryville's Wilson hit a 3-pointer, the Bobcats' third trey of the quarter.

Blackfox scored on a putback to bring the Panthers' within 11-10 and Spence converted a three-point play to give Siloam Springs a 13-11 lead after the first quarter.

"(Spence) was really active," Stewart said. "His movement on offense led to some layups and some timely baskets. That was good to see."

Vachon drained his first 3-pointer of the year to put Siloam Springs ahead 16-11 at the start of the second quarter, but Berryville answered with its long range shooting.

Colbert knocked down a pair of threes to bring the Bobcats within 20-19.

"They were able to manipulate the zone and get some easy threes," Stewart said of Berryville. "And they hit some deep threes. Our rebounding wasn't where it needed to be."

The Panthers led 26-22 at halftime after a basket from Hawbaker.

Newman splashed a 3-pointer from the wing to open the second half, the first of 11 straight points from the senior forward.

After Newman knocked down a floater in the lane, the Panthers had their biggest lead of the night at 39-28.

"He was on balance and made some good decisions," Stewart said of Newman's big night.

Siloam Springs led 43-34 going into the fourth quarter.

Berryville (0-1) cut the lead to 47-41 in the fourth, but Newman scored back to back baskets to get the margin back up to double digits.

"Offensively we were good in spurts, and you know it's the typical first game," Stewart said. "We're excited to start fixing some of the stuff."

Stewart said the Panthers had far too many turnovers, something they must fix moving forward.

"Way too many turnovers," he said. "We've got to value the ball a little bit. The pieces are there. It will be fun to get back and start working."

The Panthers were scheduled to be back in action Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Fayetteville. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs is scheduled to host Providence Academy at 7;30 p.m. Friday.

Siloam Springs 53, Berryville 44

Berryville^11^11^12^10^--^44

Siloam Springs^13^13^17^10^--^53

Berryville (0-1): Colbert 24, Wilson 10, Allen 9, Dignan 1.

Siloam Springs (1-0): Newman 29, Vachon 11, Spence 9, Hawbaker 2, Blackfox 2.

Girls

Rogers Heritage 61, Siloam Springs 42

The Siloam Springs girls basketball lost to Rogers Heritage in their season opener at War Eagle Arena in Rogers.

Heritage led 8-5 after the first quarter and 26-20 at halftime. The Lady War Eagles opened up a 46-31 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Carlee Casteel, who is committed to play basketball at Army, led Heritage with 18 points, while Ruthie McCain had 14.

Mimo Jacklik led Siloam Springs with 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Brooke Ross, who was in foul trouble, scored eight points, while Emily Keehn and Cailee Johnson each had six. Sophie Stephenson scored three and Anna Wleklinski one.

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to be back in action at Fayetteville on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime. Siloam Springs plays its home opener at 6 p.m. Friday against Providence Academy.