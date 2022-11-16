RELIGION: God’s in control, regardless of who’s elected

Another election has come and gone. Some of us are happy and some of us are not. And some of us have mixed emotions about the mixed results of the event. I'm in the latter group, unsure about what to think, not knowing how all of this is going to shake down over time.

What I do know is that whoever has been elected will be God's choice, as much -- if not more -- than the citizens of this nation. Hear me out.

In his letter to the church at Rome, the apostle Paul wrote this: "Everyone must submit to governing authorities. For all authority comes from God, and those in positions of authority have been placed there by God." – Romans 13:1 (NLT)

When Paul wrote those words, the highest human authority in the civilized world was an emperor by the name of Nero. This would have been the same man that was responsible for the origin of the first "Roman Candles," Christians doused with flammable liquid and set on fire to light Roman streets.

And yet Paul appealed to the Christians at Rome to submit to those governing them. Now, leaving the arguments about what Paul was asking the Roman Christians to do (and there are many, though I tend to take what Paul said at face value), ask yourself: "If first century Christians could submit to the authority of Nero, how hard would it be for me to submit to the authority of the person who has been elected to represent me?"

We may think we have it hard. We don't. We lead lives of comparative ease, in one of the most free and most prosperous countries on the planet. We have been blessed by the providence of God, I believe, because of the prayers and supplications of His people for this nation and its leaders. And as long as the people of God continue the practice of praying for this nation and its leaders, I believe God will continue to bless us, regardless of who is elected, whether on a local, state or national level.

Pray more; worry less. Trust God more; trust your fears less. And for heaven's sake, remember that, in the grand scheme of things, elections are less important in your life than your family, your friends and your community.

-- Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.