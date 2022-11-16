Sign in
Siloam Springs sales tax up for November

by Marc Hayot | November 16, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 7.86 percent, or $73,483 in compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $1,007,607 last month, compared to $934,124 in October of 2021, according to the November issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in August.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 6.92 percent, or $26,209 last month, from $378,528 in October of 2o21 to $404,737 in October of 2022.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other local cities that saw an increase in sales tax last month include:

• Eureka Springs up 1.03 percent or $3,382.

• Fayetteville up 16 percent or $773,089.

• Gentry up 18 percent or $26,940.

• Rogers up 10.2 percent or $427,686.

• Springdale up 25.6 percent or $8,79,997.

Local cities that saw a decrease in sales tax last month include:

• Bentonville down 4.77 percent or $-178,647.

• Lincoln down 13 percent or -14,083.

Print Headline: Siloam Springs sales tax up for November

